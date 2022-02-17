Meridian Police patrol car file image

MERIDIAN — A suspect has been charged after shots were fired and hit houses in a residential area in Meridian.

Douglas "Chace" Arfmann, 35, was charged with malicious injury to property, discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling, and three counts of injury to a child, all felonies.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Meridian Police Department officers responded to a report of gunshots in a neighborhood near Linder and McMillan roads.

Officers detained Arfmann after de-escalating the situation, police spokeswoman Kelsey Johnston said. 

Several houses in the area were struck by bullets, according to an MPD press release.

The incident was most likely a mental health crisis, Johnston said, and is still under investigation by police. 

