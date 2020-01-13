MERIDIAN — A judge set a Meridian man’s bond at $200,000 Monday afternoon after police say on Saturday he kicked in a door and pointed a loaded gun at a woman in his home, threatening to kill her then kill himself.
It’s the second time in six months Tyson Rehmer, 30, of Meridian has faced a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, as first reported by KTVB Monday.
Both of Rehmer's cases list the same woman, who will not be identified by the Idaho Press, as a victim.
In connection with Saturday’s incident, Rehmer is charged with aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon in commission of a crime, both felonies, as well as malicious injury to property, a misdemeanor. Court documents from the earlier case indicate Rehmer and the woman were involved in a romantic relationship, but it was unclear whether they were married.
Police responded to a dispute between Rehmer and the 32-year-old woman about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Stephany Galbreaith, spokeswoman for the Meridian Police Department.
According to the case’s criminal complaint, the residence police responded to was in the 3400 block of North Centrepoint Way. The woman would later tell police that, during the argument, Rehmer took her phone and broke it, according to Galbreaith. She ran and hid in a bathroom in the home after that, according to police and prosecutors.
Rehmer then allegedly kicked the door open and shoved the woman, according to the criminal complaint.
In court Monday, Christian Moak with the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office said the woman was eventually able to escape from the bathroom and fled the residence to hide in a car.
When she came back inside, Moak said in court, Rehmer grabbed a handgun and said he was going to kill her and then kill himself.
Police knocked on the door of the residence just after that, Moak said, and Rehmer allegedly hid the handgun in a couch nearby. Police later found two live rounds inside the Springfield Armory XD-40 handgun, according to the case’s criminal complaint.
Officers arrested Rehmer Saturday night, and he was booked into the Ada County Jail just after 12 a.m. Sunday.
Moak asked Magistrate Judge John T. Hawley Jr. to set Rehmer’s bond at $300,000, but the judge chose $200,000 instead.
It was the second time in six months Rehmer has faced domestic violence-related charges involving the same woman. In the early hours of July 21, in the area of University Street and Broadway Avenue, police believe he punched her in the eye. According to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest, he then refused to comply with a Boise police officer’s demands, and the officer had to use an armlock technique to drive him to the ground.
Rehmer is charged in that case with misdemeanor domestic violence and resisting arrest. The case is still open; it’s next court date is Feb. 3.
He is scheduled to appear in court once again on his most recent case on Jan. 27.