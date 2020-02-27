BOISE — A Meridian man accused of shooting and killing his wife in March pleaded guilty Thursday, and is scheduled to be sentenced this summer.
Eric Steiner, 43, initially pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge he faced in connection with the March 5 death of his wife, 41-year-old Chrstine Steiner. Eric Steiner changed his plea to guilty on Thursday according to the Idaho Supreme Court’s online repository, however. As a result, a judge has vacated the trial initially set for April, and instead scheduled a sentencing for June.
Prosecutors say Eric Steiner shot Christine Steiner in their home in the 500 block of Chateau Drive in Meridian. Later that day, he called 911 and calmly told a dispatcher he’d shot his wife, according to a recording of that phone call prosecutors played during Steiner’s preliminary hearing in June. His uneventful arrest followed after that; he has been in the Ada County Jail since then.
Eric Steiner’s sentencing is scheduled to take place June 26.