A little girl in a pink dress dropped her books into the book return slot in the front lobby of Meridian Library’s Cherry Lane location.
She looked up, watching on the monitor above the slot, as her Peppa Pig and Scooby-Doo books advanced down a conveyor belt.
“Let’s go get you some more books,” her mother said.
This kind of simple library interaction was common for Howard Little, a former Meridian Library trustee who served for decades. What wasn’t common are the threats and harassment library officials say they are increasingly experiencing from far-right groups.
“It’s not the same. In 27 years I was on the board, we had five people come to the meeting,” Little said, standing outside of Wednesday’s board meeting. “It just changed. Public attitudes changed.”
Meridian is not alone in the Treasure Valley or nationwide as librarians face the challenges presented when activists show up to meetings seeking to ban books or apply to be on library boards seemingly to push their own values. But Meridian is taking steps to push back on the attacks against libraries, even as far-right groups show few signs of slowing.
Community values
In his application for the Eagle Library Board, blogger Brian Almon wrote that he wanted to make sure that “our community values are reflected in what the library promotes.” Almon was appointed in September, according to KTVB.
“Who is extreme — those who call for censorship of speech they disagree with, or those who still believe in the 1st Amendment?” he posted on his blog two months ago.
Almon previously lived in Washington, according to the resume he submitted, but said in a substack post he had moved to Eagle in 2018.
“I came to Eagle because it is a place where my beliefs and values are shared by most of my neighbors,” Almon wrote in the resume. “I want to get involved to make sure it stays that way.”
Almon’s values, according to his online writings, include speaking out against “normalizing their (LGBTQ) lifestyles and fetishes.”
“We thought the public square could be agnostic and non-partisan, but we were naive. Nature abhors a vacuum, and if we do not push our values, then someone else will push theirs,” Almon wrote in March. “We cannot continue giving ground in the culture war.”
In a statement to the Idaho Press, Almon said the Eagle Library quickly became one of his family’s favorite places when they moved to Idaho. He added he looked forward to working with library staff and trustees to “maintain and promote” the library for the community.
“The free public library is one of the great innovations of Western Civilization, and one of the few institutions that serve all people, no matter their age, wealth, class culture or vocation,” Almon said. “I appreciate the tremendous responsibility we have as stewards of the library.”
In a statement, the city of Eagle said Almon and his family had been active users of the library for years.
“As one of eight members, he will be another great asset to the Eagle Library Board,” the statement said.
Eagle Mayor Jason Pierce echoed that sentiment in a statement provided to KTVB in September. Pierce said he believed Almon “will bring a thoughtful and balanced perspective to the board.”
Pierce is far from the only politician to get involved in the library culture wars.
Earlier this month, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin visited the Meridian Library, according to photos posted by Phil Reynolds, a founding member of “Concerned Citizens of Meridian.”
McGeachin stood in front of the Educational/TV section, holding a book about sex in her hand, his post showed. She also posed for photos in the library.
On Facebook, Reynolds wrote McGeachin was “appalled and disgusted.”
A few months before, Reynolds and others went to an August Meridian Library Board meeting and accused library staff of “grooming” kids so they were more receptive to molestation, according to Boise State Public Radio reporting at the time.
More than 100 people attended the meeting, though only 15 demanded books be removed from the library. Those books included “Captain Underpants” and “Gender Queer,” according to Boise State Public Radio. Police attended the August meeting.
And in April, Meridian residents “served” the board with letters related to potential tort claims. The issues at hand: Enforcing a mask mandate, promoting critical race theory and “disseminating obscene materials,” the Idaho Press previously reported.
{div class=”subscriber-only”}During the most recent legislative session, the Idaho House passed a bill, HB 666, that would have criminally charged librarians if a minor were to check out materials deemed “harmful.” During debate on the House floor, representatives passed around a “super secret folder” of the materials they objected to being available in libraries.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}“I would rather my 6-year-old grandson start smoking cigarettes tomorrow than get a view of this stuff one time,” Rep. Bruce Skaug said at the time.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}The Senate did not hear the bill.
“There are three violations of state codes and statutes and three violations of federal codes,” Mike Hon told the library board on April 20 as the board members listened silently. “With that, I wish you a good night.”{/div}
Mirrors and Windows
At the Meridian library board meeting Wednesday, guest speaker Peter Bromberg presented a different view of what the goal is for a library collection.
“You want to have a diverse collection that provides both mirrors and windows,” Bromberg told the board of trustees over Zoom. “Mirrors so that people in your community can see themselves reflected in books on the shelf. but also windows, the bigger community can through literature, imagine the experiences or understand the experiences of other people.”
Often, groups attempting to ban books say they don’t want pornography or obscenity, he said. But Bromberg pointed to statistics showing that many of the books banned recently in schools include discussions of race, racism and LGBTQ+ individuals.
For example, in April, several activists in Meridian delivered letters of intent to the Board of Trustees with a list of 54 books attached, Meridian Library District Board Chair Megan Larsen said. One of the group’s requests was to remove the 54 books from circulation to minors unless legal-guardian approval in writing was obtained, she said.
Of the 54 listed, 24 were not in the library’s collection, Larsen said. Another 10 had no reason listed, she said. For the remainder, the most common reason was LGBTQ+ content. Other reasons included discussion of Islam and a perceived anti-police perspective.
The Meridian library took no action because the group did not go through the reconsideration process with that letter.
“This is all changed around,” Little said, about what’s going on with libraries. “I don’t know if it’s due to people are moving in or just people themselves have a different attitude about what they’re reading. That I don’t know.”
Gloria Urwin, one of the people who attended the April meeting, previously told the Idaho Press that critical race theory was one of the reasons why libraries had become a culture war issue.
{div class=”subscriber-only”}“We’ve got too many liberals trying to run the show and infiltrating Idaho,” Urwin previously told with the Idaho Press. “They’ve allowed CRT to come into the system.”
But the bigger picture is that people are looking to see their perspective manifested across society. Take for example, the recent fight over Disney’s tight-lipped political neutrality or various companies taking political stands.{div class=”tnt-ads-container text-center”}{div class=”subscriber-only”}“People on both sides of the aisle have this view that there’s no such thing as neutrality,” Associate Professor in the Boise State University School of Public Service Jeff Lyons said earlier this year. “There’s always this assumption that every entity is likely pushing some kind of an agenda.”{/div}{/div}{/div}
A different attitude
Meridian Library Director Nick Grove sat in a blue suit at the front of the Meridian Board meeting Wednesday. A small band on the microphone in front of him lit up red.
Grove had been expecting more opposition at the meeting, after a Facebook post was shared by the far-right activist group the Idaho Liberty Dogs advertising “very high level elected officials” joining the meeting to discuss “upcoming legislation.” Before the meeting began, Grove provided copies of the Meridian code of conduct to the two Meridian police officers in attendance.
No one from the Liberty Dogs or other activist groups showed up. But Grove had a message for them anyway.
“You have the right to object to an item. You have the right to recommend a reconsideration of an item that you don’t like,” Grove said. “You do not have the right to ban books or segregate access to books that you do not want.”
Wednesday’s meeting was the second in four months where the library asked for uniformed officers to be at meetings for safety, Grove said. Grove was named the director in August.
“I’m a fourth-generation Idahoan. I’ve worked in libraries for over two decades,” Grove said. “I have never seen this level of vitriol, hate and thinly veiled threats of violence at libraries.”
Grove also said public comment would not be included at meetings for the foreseeable future. Idaho Code says the library board is not required to have public comment, he said. Citizens wishing to provide comments can submit them online.
In response to what he said was continued harassment, Grove said he would not be stepping down and that he felt sorry for those harassing him. Others do not have the right to restrict your access to library items, he told the crowd of about 30.
“This has been backed up in court cases across the United States for decades,” Grove said. “Neither I nor the board will put the library at financial or legal risk by implementing a policy that is not only contrary to our freedom to read values, but simply will not stand up to a First Amendment challenge in court. No amount of defamation or harassment in person or online is going to change that.”
At the end, the crowd applauded.