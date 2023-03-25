The Concerned Citizens of Meridian last year gave the Meridian Library a list of over 50 books it wanted to restrict access to, according to Meridian Library Board Chair Megan Larsen.
The Idaho Press obtained the list through a public records request. Less than half of the books — around 25 — appear to actually be in the Meridian Library. Seven of those are in the youth section.
Many of the reasons the Concerned Citizens provided for wanting to restrict access to the books are for LGBTQ+ content, though some books were tagged for discussing sex education, bias against male students, anti-police views and promoting Islam.
Since last year, the Concerned Citizens of Meridian have brought a petition to the Ada County Commissioners asking to dissolve the library district because of materials they deem harmful to minors. The commissioners held testimony last week and will meet to discuss the issue on March 29.
“Apparently, we were supposed to restrict access just because they said so,” Larsen told the commissioners on Wednesday. “We know that the books with sexually related passages aren’t just the beginning. They will continue to demand restrictions of any books that don’t fit with their specific worldview and ideology.”
From May to November, residents have sent in 10 requests to remove books from the library. The books are “What Girls Are Made Of,” “My Body is Growing,” “Gender Queer,” “Wait What? A Comic Book Guide to Relationships, Bodies and Growing Up,” “Flamer,” “Sex is a Funny Word,” “All American Boys” and “The Haters.” Since November, one request has been filed — against the book “Rainbow Shoes.”
Some books included in the list are notable.
For example, the listed book “Daddy’s Roommate” was part of a court case called Sund v. City of Wichita Falls, Texas. The case was mentioned by both Commissioner Rod Beck and Larsen during testimony. The book is not available in the Meridian library.
In the case, the Wichita Falls City Council passed a resolution limiting access to “Daddy’s Roommate” and another book. After a petition was filed, the books were placed in the adult section of the library. The city council’s resolution was ruled unconstitutional.
Another book on the list, “A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo,” was published as a parody of a book written and illustrated by former Vice President Mike Pence’s daughter and wife. In the book, Bundo, who is named after Pence’s real-life rabbit, has a same-sex relationship with a rabbit named Wesley. It was created by “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”
The original Marlon Bundo book is available in the Meridian Library, but the John Oliver version on the list is not.
“This is a sweet story about Marlon Bundo falling in love,” Oliver said on his show at the time.
Here’s the full list of books provided by the Concerned Citizens of Meridian:
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County for the Idaho Press. She previously worked at a newspaper in rural Nebraska. She's from the D.C. area and went to school in Boston, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. In her free time, she loves watching football, spending time with Kyoko and Pickles, exploring and going on road trips with her best friends. She welcomes news tips in English or Spanish.