The entrance to the Meridian Library is shown on May 5, 2022. Book challenges and library fights are becoming more prevalent nationwide and are trickling down to the local level.

The Ada County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the petition to dissolve the Meridian Library District at 6 p.m. on March 20, Commissioner Rod Beck announced during a meeting on Tuesday morning. 

A group calling itself the "Concerned Citizens of Meridian" filed the petition on Feb. 9. The board took the petition under advisement on Feb. 16. 

