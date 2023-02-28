The Ada County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the petition to dissolve the Meridian Library District at 6 p.m. on March 20, Commissioner Rod Beck announced during a meeting on Tuesday morning.
A group calling itself the "Concerned Citizens of Meridian" filed the petition on Feb. 9. The board took the petition under advisement on Feb. 16.
"Any resident elector within the proposed boundaries of the proposed district may appear and be heard in regard to A) the form of the petition, B) the genuineness of the signatures, the legality of the proceedings, and any other matters in regard to the dissolution of the library district," Beck said.
If a resident wanted to submit a synopsis, argument or other documents, it must be submitted five days in advance to bocc1@adacounty.id.gov or by mail to 200 W Front St, Third Floor. The hearing will be livestreamed on Ada County's YouTube page.
The hearing will continue "until completion," Beck said, and the hearing can be continued from March 20 and resume on March 22.
The Meridian Library has been under fire from activists for months, with people requesting the reconsideration of books they deem offensive and should not be available to children, showing up at library board meetings and serving the board with letters related to potential tort claims.
“We, the undersigned Citizens and registered electors of the Meridian Library District, respectfully demand that a vote to dissolve the Meridian Library District be put on the next available election ballot,” the group’s petition, titled “Petition to save the children of Meridian and end misuse of Meridian taxpayer funds,” says in part.
After the public hearing, the board can decide whether to put the dissolution on the ballot.
“We are disappointed that a small contingency in Ada County wants to dissolve the Meridian Library District,” Nick Grove, the library director, previously said in a statement. “While we wait for the determination on the next steps, our library staff will continue to provide the excellent programming and assistance Meridian has embraced for the past 99 years.”
