Meridian Veterans Day

Meridian Mayor Robert Simison speaks to those gathered for a Veterans Day ceremony in front of the Rock of Honor memorial at Kleiner Park in Meridian on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Meridian’s mayor and city council pushed back on Rep. Bruce Skaug's decision to forbid those under 18 years old from testifying to the Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee, unless he invites them.

Mayor Robert Simison and all six members of the city council signed a letter to Skaug, R-Nampa, dated Jan. 20.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Recommended for you

Load comments