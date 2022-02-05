Two Meridian leaders are gearing up for a chance at the Idaho Legislature.
Current Meridian City Councilman Treg Bernt will officially announce next Friday his run for Idaho State Senate District 21, and Meridian Parks and Recreation Commissioner Dom Gelsomino plans to officially announce next week for Idaho House District 21 A.
“Our citizen’s (sic) need a strong voice in the Legislature focused on what impacts them daily — schools, roads, and taxes,” Bernt said in a news release.
The Declaration of Candidacy filing period begins Feb. 28 and runs through March 11, according to BoiseDev.
Bernt was previously the Meridian City Council president and was reelected to his position in November. He is a board member of the Meridian Development Corporation and vice chair of the Association of Idaho Cities Legislative Committee.
“Experience matters,” Bernt said. “I am confident that I can represent the values and interests of citizens in this new legislative district. They want a state senator that will be accessible, they can talk to, and will fight to make our community and State a better place to live.”
Gelsomino ran for Meridian City Council Seat 4 in 2017 and ran for the Idaho House of Representatives in 2014. He previously served as president of the Parks and Recreation Commission.
This time around, Gelsomino has a campaign strategist and a campaign team.
“I am running to serve the people of Idaho,” Gelsomino said.
The Legislature could be doing a lot more for Idahoans, Gelsomino said.
“Currently, I am running as the most experienced candidate. I’ve been involved at the state and local level,” Gelsomino. “I’ve been involved in my community. I am actively engaged in my community.”