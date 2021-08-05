We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
BOISE — The Idaho Department of Insurance revoked Daniel Van Patten's insurance producer license, effective July 27, after Van Patten committed several violations.
Van Patten is the host of Safe Money Radio Show and president of Assure Financial Service. His violations included making financial advisements without obtaining proper licensing, a Department of Insurance news release said.
Licensed insurance producers, commonly called “insurance agents,” are allowed to sell fixed annuities, but not variable annuities, the release said. Unlike fixed annuities, which offer specified and definite benefits, variable annuity payments vary based on the performance of its investment policy. Because of this, variable annuities are classified as securities, the sale of which require demonstrating knowledge through passing certain exams, and then obtaining proper licensing through the DOI and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).
Van Patten never received the required licensing to become an investment or financial adviser, the release said.
In a letter dated March 8, 2017, the Idaho Department of Finance informed Van Patten that it is unlawful for a person to transact business in Idaho as an investment adviser unless the person is properly licensed. Despite the warning, Van Patten continued to advise his clients on variable annuities and other investments which he was not licensed to sell, the release said.
In one circumstance, Van Patten’s unlicensed advisement caused a client significant financial harm, the release said. After investigating a complaint from the client, the Department of Insurance found Van Patten had sold the client an annuity that was unsuitable, which potentially lost the client tens of thousands in benefits.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Van Patten also committed several other violations, including failing to inform the Department of Insurance after he was charged with unlawful entry in Canyon County.
As a result of the violations, Van Patten’s Idaho Resident Producer License was revoked, and the lapsed license of his company, Assure Financial, also was revoked. As part of a stipulated agreement, Van Patten agreed to pay administrative penalties totaling $3,000.