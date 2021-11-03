Three incumbents were ahead in the Meridian City Council election with 37 of 37 precincts reporting, according to unofficial Ada County election results late Tuesday night.
The three challengers, Mike Hon, Adam Nelson and Hunter Wolf were running against Luke Cavener, Treg Bernt and Joe Borton, respectively, in what was an unusually contentious Meridian City Council race leading up to Election Day. The closest race was between Cavener and Hon, who were separated by 56 votes for seat 6.
In seat 2, Borton had around 59% of the vote, with 7,759 votes and Wolf had over 41%, with 5,467.
"I'm very pleased with the support," Borton said. "We're still watching. Just proud of what's happened so far."
Wolf did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Seat 4 saw Bernt holding 51% of the vote, with 6,832 ballots cast in his favor. Nelson had 49% with 6,560 votes.
For seat 6, Cavener garnered 47.3% of the vote with 6,380 and Hon had 46.9% of the vote with 6,324.
While Cavener and Hon were running for seat 6, Scott Garbarino filed as a candidate but told the Idaho Press he later chose not to run and would instead support Hon’s campaign. Garbarino had close to 6% of the vote, with 785, more than the difference between Hon and Cavener.
Hon, Nelson and Wolf were endorsed by ConservativesOf: Meridian, a local sect of an Eagle-based super PAC. ConservativesOf: Meridian has been trying to get the slate of challengers elected as part of an anti-apartment, pro-parking and anti-transgender platform.
Camille Levi, who is a co-owner of Treasure Valley-based BA MAKEUP CO. told her 3,000-plus followers on Tuesday to vote and said if they were unsure of who to vote for ConservativesOf Meridian had a guide.
“Just wanted to say that I’ve never cared about voting but after seeing the way things are going, it’s super important for our kids that we know who’s on our school boards, who’s in our city council,” Levi said on her Instagram stories. “I learned that last week at Charlie Kirk ...you can still make an impact locally.”
Cavener joined the Meridian City Council in 2014 and works as managing director of western advocacy for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. Hon is an associate broker and developer.
In seat 4, Bernt owns a flooring business and joined the council in 2017. Nelson is managing partner at the Meridian Speedway.
And in seat 2, Borton served on the council from 2005 to 2008 and from 2013 through the present. He is a managing partner of Borton-Lakey.
Wolf has not responded to requests for comment from the Idaho Press, and he did not participated in any candidate forums leading up to the election.