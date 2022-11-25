A report that calls Meridian's lack of medium- and high-density housing "alarming," says the city can offer more affordable and age-friendly housing by making changes to its zoning code.
The code audit was commissioned by AARP and conducted by WGI, a design and professional services firm, according to emails obtained by the Idaho Press. AARP sent a final draft of the report to Meridian in October.
“Meridian is experiencing unprecedented growth as one of the fastest growing cities in the country during a time of national uncertainty following a global health crisis,” the report said. “The City’s existing housing stock of over 80% detached single-family homes is alarming for the future of housing affordability, walkability, and vibrancy.”
Meridian joined AARPs Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities last year, the report said. The AARP Idaho office identified five zoning code topics to address in the code audit to help make Meridian a “livable and age-friendly community.”
The goal of the report’s recommendations was to diversify land uses and housing stock to provide more options, especially for those aging in place.
When it comes to housing mix availability, about 83% of Meridian’s housing is detached single-family homes, according to the report. Around 3% is 1-unit attached, such as a townhome. About 8% is 2-9 units, 2% is 10-19 units and around 3% is 20 or more units.
One fix is more density and more housing types, according to the report, which said density and more housing options allow for “more effective use” of land.
“As housing costs become more unattainable for residents across the U.S. and housing preferences evolve, it is ideal for residential districts to offer a range of housing options and higher density development,” the report said. “More density and housing options … allows the free market to construct housing units at a lower cost due to more efficient building techniques and the consolidation of utilities.”
Density also means the city does not have to extend utilities and public services to residents near city limits.
The report also looked at when different types of residences are allowed. For example, multifamily developments are only permitted without significant review in traditional neighborhood and old town zoning. In high-density and medium-high-density residential and some commercial districts, multifamily is permitted but only as a conditional use with further review.
“Only 4.5% of the City’s housing mix consists of multifamily developments that contain more than 10 units which is spread across the City,” the report said. “This type of housing is essential in the available housing mix to allow for households with diverse incomes and populations to live in Meridian, such as older adults on a fixed income or recent college graduates that are just entering the workforce.”
So the audit recommended that multifamily be allowed without significant review in high-density zoning districts and allowed conditionally in R-8 zoning, a more medium-density zoning district. Other recommendations were to establish affordable housing incentives like height and density bonuses, reduce parking minimums and provide flexible options for amenities.
Missing middle housing is another area the report looked at. Middle housing types like multiplexes, fourplexes and triplexes would be illegal in 88% of Meridian’s residentially zoned land, making up over 70% of the total land in Meridian, according to the report.
The report recommended defining triplexes, fourplexes, multiplexes and cottage courts in the code and allowing them as a permitted use in several zoning districts. The report also recommended enabling accessory dwelling units by removing parking requirements and increasing the allowed size.
AARP can advocate for cottage courts, the report said, because they are ideal for older adults.
“Zoning codes need to better regulate the spectrum of multifamily housing types instead of as a one size fits all approach, as seen in the current Meridian UDC,” the report said.
The report also sheds more light on affordable housing in the Treasure Valley, especially since there seems to be more data available on Boise's affordable housing issue than other cities.
For example, a Boise city analysis last year found that Boise needs over 27,000 new housing units by 2030, the Idaho Press previously reported.
But there is very little affordable housing in Meridian or in Ada County. For example, around 40 Meridian families apply for help from Jesse Tree every month, as previously reported.