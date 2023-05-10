Meridian Housing FILE

There is not enough housing supply in Meridian to meet demand, causing overcrowding which could be disproportionately affecting children as well as causing people to move elsewhere within the Treasure Valley, according to an analysis from Boise State University students.

The data shown by the students at Tuesday's Meridian City Council work session provides a clearer picture of the extent of Meridian’s housing crisis, which has less data than Boise. Councilwoman Jessica Perreault said there’s an opportunity to dive deeper into the information in the fall semester.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

