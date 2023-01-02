The city of Meridian budgeted $250,000 for emergency housing during the fiscal year 2023. Jesse Tree immediately applied and got the grant in October—all of the money will go towards one-time financial assistance for Meridian families.
As of Dec. 21, Jesse Tree has served 17 families and administered a fifth of the Meridian grant money to those families, Jesse Tree Executive Director Ali Rabe said.
“We really want to thank Meridian and recognize them for what they did,” Rabe said. “We hope we can show the success of this grant to the community, to show how successful it is to keep people housed and invest in prevention.”
Like most housing nonprofits in the state, Jesse Tree is facing a steep fiscal cliff as COVID money expires this month. To combat that, Rabe went to the city of Meridian and explained that Jesse Tree would need to reduce services to Meridian residents—the city responded by opening up a grant application for $250,000.
Last year there were 872 evictions in the Treasure Valley, Rabe said. Jesse Tree is a nonprofit organization that works to prevent eviction and homelessness.
“This year, we’re on track to have more than 1,200,” Rabe said. “We also received 4,000 applications for assistance and are having to turn away 75% of people who apply.”
Over the last few years, rent in the Treasure Valley has increased by 40%, Rabe said. Jesse Tree has seen unprecedented demand.
“We are triaging requests for help every day,” Rabe said. “More and more families are living paycheck to paycheck, month to month, and they’re able to make it work until something happens.”
Rabe estimates half of the requests for help come from Boise, 10% from Meridian and the rest from Canyon County. If someone has an eviction or court date, Jesse Tree almost always helps. After that, Jesse Tree prioritizes families that have three-day eviction notices, Rabe said.
Meridian resident Krista Thomason was among those requests in November. She and her husband own A Moving Company, but their finances took a hit in July of 2021, when their home’s rent increased by $500.
“It’s just been financially hard, the last two months,” Thomason said. “We’ve always been able to financially take care of ourselves with no problem.”
Thomason found out about Jesse Tree from an Idaho Mutual Facebook group, where she usually goes to serve other Idahoans. This time, she was the one who needed service.
She had a three-day eviction notice on her door when she contacted Jesse Tree in November. They paid half of October rent and all of November and December.
“I was extremely embarrassed,” Thomason said. “But they made me feel comfortable.”
Jesse Tree helped the Thomason’s with over $6,000 in rent, she said.
“It has saved us from being homeless,” Thomason said. “It was definitely a blessing, especially right before the holidays ... I’m beyond thankful that our city cared enough to be able to help us to stay in our home.”
Another Meridian resident, Cloesha McAfee, applied for help in October. At 22 years old, McAfee is a single mother and domestic abuse survivor. She often takes her 15-month-old son with her on DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats deliveries.
When she’s not working, McAfee is studying. With a bachelors degree in psychology, McAfee is studying pre-law online at American River College.
She reached out to Jesse Tree because she and her son were fleeing from an abusive partner, McAfee said. The process took less than a week. Jesse Tree helped her pay for September, October and November rent.
And Jesse Tree is still helping her.
According to McAfee, her case worker still sends helpful links and resources that could help them.
“It’s not a judgmental place,” McAfee said.
The goal, Rabe said, is to set families up for future success.
“We support them through the eviction process, help them avoid getting that eviction on their record,” she said. “We’ll pay back what they owe and then provide them with supportive services.”