The city of Meridian budgeted $250,000 for emergency housing during the fiscal year 2023. Jesse Tree immediately applied and got the grant in October—all of the money will go towards one-time financial assistance for Meridian families.

As of Dec. 21, Jesse Tree has served 17 families and administered a fifth of the Meridian grant money to those families, Jesse Tree Executive Director Ali Rabe said.

Katie McInally, left, Donna Ochoa, center, and Ali Rabe, at right, discuss plans for the upcoming year during a meeting at Jesse Tree in Boise on Dec. 29.

