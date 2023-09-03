Support Local Journalism


MERIDIAN — The Meridian Fire Department plans to open two new fire stations in the fall after increasing its staffing by 40%. The department also detailed the inner workings of units and being a Meridian firefighter at a Thursday information session.

Fire Station No. 7 will open on Sept. 7 off of Lake Hazel Road. With three firetruck bays, the station will be an 11,500-square-foot facility, according to the department.

{span class=”ui-provider fy b c d e f g h i j k l m n o p q r s t u v w x y z ab ac ae af ag ah ai aj ak” dir=”ltr”}Haadiya Tariq is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She focuses on Nampa, Caldwell and Canyon County. You can follow her on Twitter @HaadiyaTariq or email her at htariq@idahopress.com.{/span}

