.Another round of heavy rain is expected later this evening as more
precipitation moves into the region. Flash flooding could occur with
strong storms and continuous heavy rain in steep and mountainous
terrain, burn scars, or urban areas.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT/9 PM PDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Idaho, including the following areas, Boise
Mountains, Camas Prairie, Lower Treasure Valley ID, Owyhee
Mountains, Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands, Upper
Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River, West Central Mountains and
Western Magic Valley. Portions of Oregon, including the following
areas, Baker County, Malheur County and Oregon Lower Treasure
Valley.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT/9 PM PDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms late this afternoon through this evening will
be capable of producing very heavy rainfall.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
City and county officials, along with construction company representatives, turn over a ceremonial shovel of dirt during a groundbreaking event for a new Meridian Police/Fire Department precinct in this June 2022 file photo.
MERIDIAN — The Meridian Fire Department plans to open two new fire stations in the fall after increasing its staffing by 40%. The department also detailed the inner workings of units and being a Meridian firefighter at a Thursday information session.
Fire Station No. 7 will open on Sept. 7 off of Lake Hazel Road. With three firetruck bays, the station will be an 11,500-square-foot facility, according to the department.
Fire Station No. 8 will open on Nov. 2 by Owyhee High School, where the Meridian Police Department is also planning to place a new precinct, according to Division Chief of Training Jordan Reese.
As Meridian grows, so does its challenges. Meridian Fire Chief Kris Blume said the upward growth of high-rises like apartment buildings presents new considerations and the need for more responders.
The city in general has experienced exponential growth in recent years and as of the July 2022 had just under 130,000 residents.
The department has followed through with plans to fill 35 positions, hiring 30 firefighters and five administrative roles. The hires were made from a robust pool of 745 applicants, Meridian Fire Chief Kris Blume said.
Reese said the infrastructure wasn’t initially there for such rapid growth within the department. Blume commended the city for providing support and additional funds while they experienced growing pains.
“Every day in the city of Meridian, someone is having their worst day ever, and we’re there with them,” Reese said.
Blume hopes to improve the station’s response time with the added manpower. An ideal response time would be under eight minutes, Blume said. The department’s current average response time is over 10 minutes.
Firefighters have expressed concerns when navigating through Eagle Road. Despite traffic signals being controlled, drivers said they have near misses almost every time they are on Eagle.
The department currently uses an Opticom system to automatically adjust traffic lights when responding to a call. Blume said the system is outdated by 30 years.
Michael Warmuth, chief of health and safety, hopes to improve data collection and collaborate with other groups that can help improve efficiency.
“The intent is to have no gap between what we say and what we do when it comes to our firefighters’ safety,” Warmuth said.
New to the department, firefighter Chad Thompson moved to Meridian with his wife and two daughters from the San Francisco Bay Area. After completing six weeks of academy, he is now on a probation period.
“This is a very unique department,” Thompson said. “There’s a standard, and we go above it.”
Thompson stood in full uniform beside his socks and slides. He wore the slides in the station, keeping his dirty boots away from the living areas.
Firefighters often work 48-hour shifts, spending a third of their time at the station, Reese said.
“These are ordinary people who have chosen to put their lives on hold,” he said.
Haadiya Tariq is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She focuses on Nampa, Caldwell and Canyon County. You can follow her on Twitter @HaadiyaTariq or email her at htariq@idahopress.com.