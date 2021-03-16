Meridian police have arrested a 20-year-old man accused of having inappropriate contact with a child in his care at a child care center.
Brett Wilkinson of Meridian was arrested Monday and booked at the Ada County Jail on two counts felony lewd conduct with a minor, according to a press release from the police department.
Based on the investigation, officers believe there may be other victims.
Police on March 12 began investigating a report of lewd conduct with a minor. The report was made by the parents of the victim who was under care at Nature’s Child Care, located in Meridian. Nature’s Child Care has been cooperative during the investigation, according to police. Meridian detectives developed probable cause that Wilkinson had inappropriate contact with a child while in his care.
Wilkinson was employed at Nature’s Child Care for less than two weeks. Detectives have confirmed that he previously worked at a daycare in Eagle from late August to early September of 2020.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers: 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343Cops.com or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.