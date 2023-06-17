IP_062019_DairyDays518.JPG

Participants in the Dairy Days parade marched through downtown Meridian on Saturday, June 22, 2019, dressed like cows in a multitude of ways.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Originally published June 13 on KTVB.COM.The Gem State is home to 626,337 milk cows, making it third in the nation for dairy production. According to the Idaho Dairymen’s Association, Idaho has created 33,000 jobs and $10.7 billion in sales with the states 402 operating dairy farms.

As incredi-bull as those statistics are, the number of dairy farms has actually decreased significantly in recent years. In 2020, the number of total operating dairy farms was 437 — that’s a decrease of 8.3 percent in roughly two years.

