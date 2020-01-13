MERIDIAN — A married couple was arrested Saturday after police say they allowed their four children to live in filthy conditions inside a Meridian home.
The four children were placed in state custody after Christopher Griswold, 33, and Joanna Griswold, 31, both of Meridian, were arrested on suspicion of felony injury to a child, according to Stephany Galbreaith, spokeswoman for the Meridian Police Department.
Police on Saturday responded to the 100 block of Lava Falls Drive on a referral from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, according to Galbreaith. Officers found piles of trash in the home, which smelled of mildew.
“Officers were not able to find a clear path when walking through the home,” Galbreaith wrote in an email to the Idaho Press. “They observed metal pieces, dirt, rotten food, clothing, dirty diapers and a bottle of bleach on the floors. In addition, furniture and counters were covered in rotten food, trash, dirty bottles and dirty dishes.”
There were four children living in the home, according to Galbreaith — a 12-year-old girl, two 8-year-old girls and a 5-month-old boy. Officers declared all of them in imminent danger and placed them in state custody.
Christopher and Joanna Griswold were booked into the Ada County Jail not long after 4 p.m. Saturday. In addition to the four injury-to-a-child charges both face, Joanna Griswold was also charged with contempt of court, according to Galbreaith. Neither the Idaho Supreme Court’s online repository or the Ada County Jail website included arraignment dates for either Christopher or Joanna Griswold.