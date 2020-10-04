Originally posted to BoiseDev.com on Oct. 1.Welp. That Oct. 15 trip to the shiny new Costco Wholesale location in Meridian will have to wait.
But not too long.
The retailer moved the opening for the Treasure Valley’s third Costco location back a bit.
The new date? Friday, Oct. 30. 8 a.m.
So your trip for a $5 chicken, hot dog and whatever else the store convinces you to buy is still in the cards — but you’ll have to wait a few more weeks (or visit the stores in Boise or Nampa, I guess).
BoiseDev’s visit to the site Wednesday showed significant construction still under way. Crews continued to work on the exterior of the building — with bricks still being laid. Others worked on landscaping, the fuel center and other components.
The Meridian store gives the retailer a presence in a fast-growing portion of north Meridian and eases access for residents in areas like Emmett, Horseshoe Bend, and other points north.
Costco will pay to widen Chinden Boulevard in the area near the site, bringing it to five lanes. Costco will get a rebate on their upfront payment using funds from the State of Idaho’s Sales Tax Anticipation Revenue program. That program allows a developer to pay for infrastructure improvements in advance, then directs a portion of sales tax revenue from the project back to the developer in the form of a rebate.