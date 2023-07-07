Support Local Journalism


A Meridian police officer punched a man six times on May 16, in a video that was posted online the next day. But in a police report approved on May 17, the officer, Donald Heida, made little mention of the violence.

The man, 31-year-old Boise resident Colt Seward, was arrested on charges that included resisting and obstructing, drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His mugshot showed a black eye and bloody lacerations on his face and head.

