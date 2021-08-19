MERIDIAN — West Ada School District officials, staff, parents and students gathered Thursday morning to mark the opening of Owyhee High School.
“At the end of the day, the building is the building,” Principal Cliff Rice said during the event. “It wouldn’t be Owyhee High School if it wasn’t for the students and staff that are about to come in,” he said, adding, “We can already feel the energy.”
The event featured a performance by the high school marching band and dance team as well as a ribbon cutting after which visitors were invited inside to enjoy refreshments and explore the two-story building.
The school will enroll 1,500 students and will help relieve overcrowding at Eagle High School and Rocky Mountain High School, according to the district’s website. The district’s overcrowding stems from rapid population growth. Meridian grew from less than 75,000 people in 2010 to more than 115,000 people in 2020, according to reporting from the Associated Press. Historically, the number of students enrolled in the district increased 2% per year, leaving the city and the district scrambling to accommodate. But the onset of the pandemic resulted in the district losing as many students as it had added in the previous five years.
While the future of growth in the district remains unknown, officials, staff and students expressed excitement for the future of the school and what it means for the community.
Mayor Robert Simison said coming out to the school Thursday morning reminded him of “Field of Dreams,” the movie in which a farmer builds a baseball diamond in one of his corn fields. The school site used to be home to a dairy, according to the district’s website, and is largely surrounded by farmland, including some corn fields.
“It’s coming out here for an area that is nothing but the future,” Simison said, “whether it’s the future of the growth of our community, the future of the kids that are here, the future friendships that are going to be made amongst the staff and those that come visit.”
The school’s construction was funded through $95 million in voter-approved bonds which passed in March 2018, according to the district’s website. Apart from the high school’s construction, the bonds funded the construction of a new elementary school and the expansion of several existing elementary schools. They’ll also fund the purchase of land for future school sites, but those have not yet been purchased, according to the district’s website.
The bonds were funded with property tax, Simison said. He also thanked taxpayers that “saw the need and didn’t wait for the state to help us build this.” However, the state Legislature and Gov. Brad Little should consider helping “pay off these bonds and reduce property tax” because “it is the state’s responsibility to provide for education here in this state” and because the state has a $1.4 billion surplus, he said.
For many kids, as well as staff, it will be exciting to be back to in-person school in a new space after a hard year of school amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, said Shayne Seubert, a physics, astronomy, and Earth sciences teacher, who was setting up his lab.
“The kids are so excited to be back here,” Seubert said. “They’re ready to work hard. I think they really missed the structure and the ability to show off what they can do.”
Students visiting the campus Thursday were looking forward to diving in when school starts Aug. 26.
“I’m a little nervous just because I’ve never been in high school before, but I think it will be good for a fresh start,” said Ellie Bowers, an incoming freshman. Bowers is looking forward to learning American Sign Language for the first time and meeting new people.
Talon White, a junior, moved with his family from the Portland, Oregon, area recently. He said he is “big into basketball” and is looking forward to the school’s athletic programs.
“Really, I just can’t wait to go here,” White said. “It’s gonna be nice to be back in a public school.”