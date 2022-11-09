Midterm Election night 2022

Treg Bernt speaks with supporters during an election night event at the Grove Hotel in Boise, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Meridian City Councilor Treg Bernt said he will resign from the council after he won District 21’s state Senate seat in Tuesday’s election.

Bernt received 83% of the vote, according to unofficial results. It’s not unheard of for a city councilor to also serve in the Legislature — Maryanne Jordan served in District 17 and the Boise City Council at the same time from 2015-2017.

Recommended for you

Load comments