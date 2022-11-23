...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing. A cold frontal passage late
tonight will bring brief improvement to the stagnant
conditions but will worsen again Thursday and Friday with the
return of upper level ridge.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Meridian City Councilor Luke Cavener said on social media this week he had been struggling with medical issues to explain his absences from City Council meetings.
Cavener wrote in a Tuesday post that after getting his gallbladder removed last month, he is facing continuing health challenges. He was diagnosed over the weekend with drug-induced liver injury and had spent time in the hospital the past couple days. He said would be flying to Salt Lake City to meet with experts.
“Without knowing or wanting to share all the depressing details — I’ll be clear, my diagnosis is grim and we aren’t sure what next steps, if any, will solve what’s going on inside me,” Cavener said in the post. “Candidly while I’m in a place of optimism there is a big, sad, scary dark cloud hanging over our home.”
He asked for prayers, for people to mend fences with others and to promote kindness.
Cavener has been a member of the Meridian City Council since 2014 and has lived in the city since he was 4 years old, according to the city website. He formerly served as the community liaison for the city of Meridian, the website said, and currently works as the managing director of western advocacy for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.