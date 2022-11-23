Luke Cavener.jpg

Luke Cavener

Meridian City Councilor Luke Cavener said on social media this week he had been struggling with medical issues to explain his absences from City Council meetings.

Cavener wrote in a Tuesday post that after getting his gallbladder removed last month, he is facing continuing health challenges. He was diagnosed over the weekend with drug-induced liver injury and had spent time in the hospital the past couple days. He said would be flying to Salt Lake City to meet with experts.

