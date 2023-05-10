Liz Strader
Meridian City Councilwoman Liz Strader announced Wednesday she is running for a second term.
Strader said in a press release she would not be accepting campaign contributions from developers, which she said is a continuation of her policy from her first campaign.
“Developers are an important part of our growth and I want to ensure that my community trusts that I will make fair, impartial decisions about development,” Strader said.
Strader has a background in finance and commercial real estate, according to the release. She will run in District 2.
“I was humbled to represent Meridian during my first term. I hope to further the progress that we made together and tackle new challenges that our city is facing,” Strader said in the release.
