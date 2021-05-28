MERIDIAN — The Meridian City Council held public hearings over two days this week on projects representing more than 800 combined potential housing units, but ultimately moved forward with projects representing about 455 units.
One project, Skybreak Subdivision, was continued to a special meeting on June 29 and another, Compass Pointe Subdivision, was denied after public opposition.
“We really do need to keep building housing,” City Council Member Liz Strader said at Tuesday’s council meeting after residents voiced concerns about growth. “I think (a moratorium on new housing development) would devastate our community. We’ve had such a housing shortage.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, residents debated the benefits of Compass Pointe, providing an example of the challenge of population growth in the Treasure Valley. In the 2010 census, Meridian had around 75,000 residents. Census estimates for 2019 put the population just below 115,000.
The proposed Compass Pointe subdivision at the southwest corner of East Victory Road and South Locust Grove Road had gone through several steps and revisions, including lowering the number of units from 48 to 37. The subdivision was intended for attached and detached single-family housing, according to information presented at the meeting.
John Buckner, a Meridian resident, said the development would be an urban area being “plunged” into a suburban area.
Buckner, who is originally from California, said people from California and Oregon come to Idaho because they wanted freedom and independence.
“We also know that our planner, Mr. Dodson, comes from San Diego … San Diego is one of the most progressive cities in the country and most Idahoans want nothing to do with that,” Buckner said. “Is it stewardship of public trust to start implementing urban policies that are driving many people here and out of their hometown?”
Council members made it clear they did not appreciate the comments about the planner.
Another former Californian spoke up about why he had left the state for Idaho.
“My now-wife and I were concerned about being able to afford a home,” Jared Smith said at the meeting. “Housing in California is so expensive because it is so dang hard to build, mainly due to the efforts of existing residents trying to stifle development in favor of things like ‘smarter’ or ‘more reasonable’ growth.”
Many who spoke in opposition said they were not opposed to growth, just this particular development. In particular, residents cited the impact on traffic from the development.
The two projects the Council moved forward on were Gramercy Commons, planned multi-family apartments located along South Wells Avenue, and the Foxcroft subdivision, which in the project summary of the staff report would have 75 single-family residential units and 216 apartment units west of Ten Mile Road.
For Foxcroft, the Council approved the applications for an annexation of 23 acres of land with a request for the R-8 zoning district, a preliminary plat for the R-8 district and existing R-15 district, and a conditional use permit for a multi-family development of 216 units.
The plan with Gramercy Commons is to develop 164-unit senior apartments, proposed across commercial properties. The council approved the amendment of the existing development agreement to allow for multi-family in those commercial lots.
“We take pretty good caution in permitting multi-family in C-G, protective of the commercial,” Council member Joe Borton said. “This one has been available, ready, willing and able for commercial for a long time. Where it’s located has perhaps permanently hampered its ability to develop as such.”
But the project still must go to the Planning and Zoning commission for a conditional-use permit on June 3, according to a staff report. The area is currently zoned C-G, or general commercial, which means multi-family is allowed with the permit.