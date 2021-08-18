We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
MERIDIAN — The Meridian City Council approved moving forward with a $185 million Fiscal Year 22 budget on Tuesday, with five votes for and one against.
The lone opposition vote, Councilman Luke Cavener, said property tax increases were a “deal breaker” for him. Councilman Brad Hoaglun said the Legislature’s bill, H.B. 389 brought the city to the point of increases. H.B. 389 caps the amount of new development governments can recognize in taxing districts.
“A legislative action this last (session) took away the ability of new growth to pay the city of Meridian $1.3 million,” Hoaglun said during the meeting. “New growth was not allowed to pay for the needs that we have in this growing community … it ticks me off.”
Public testimony was limited, but two members of the public spoke in favor of police and fire expenditures to help with response times.
But the City Council voted to build only one police precinct, in northwest Meridian, instead of two.
Only one could be funded with impact fees and councilmembers said the $6.5 million price tag with no impact fees on a southeast Meridian police precinct was too large.
Councilman Joe Borton said there were positives but the city should celebrate precinct No. 1.
“Station number two is not funded by impact fees,” Borton said. “It’s not growth paying for itself.”
Councilwoman Liz Strader said ideally the stations would be built one at a time. Though response time data from the fire department showed a “moral obligation” to build two fire stations at once, she said the same wasn’t true with the police.
“Now is not the right time on the southeast police precinct,” Strader said. “But I would like to see us focus on that soon.”
But the council disagreed over one of the fire stations. Mayor Robert Simison voted to break a tie in favor of the station.
“Frankly, I would have hoped that if half your council wasn’t supportive that you’d take pause as well,” Borton said.
“Duly noted,” Simison replied.
Council President Treg Bernt also questioned if it was legal for a mayor to vote on a budget where money would be appropriated to the mayor. But he received clarification that a mayor can vote to break a tie and state code doesn’t distinguish when.
“I don’t want this to be contentious,” Bernt said.
City staff presented a $191 million budget, but the removal of the police station reduced the number. The budget presentation said there would be an ordinance for approval in the coming weeks to make the budget official.
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.