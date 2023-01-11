Support Local Journalism


MERIDIAN—After acquiring 14 acres of land on Amity Road, Stonehill Church is working with developers and architects to build a church that is anticipated to be fully operational by the end of 2024, Lead Pastor Doug Connelly said.

The church will be located on Amity Road, and the space will primarily be used for church on Sundays, but Connelly hopes the community will be able to utilize the space during the week as well.

