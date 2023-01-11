MERIDIAN—After acquiring 14 acres of land on Amity Road, Stonehill Church is working with developers and architects to build a church that is anticipated to be fully operational by the end of 2024, Lead Pastor Doug Connelly said.
The church will be located on Amity Road, and the space will primarily be used for church on Sundays, but Connelly hopes the community will be able to utilize the space during the week as well.
“We want it to be a warm gathering place,” Connelly said. “A place where people can hang out, before and after services or during the week.”
Right now, Stonehill holds two Sunday services at Mountain View High School, one at 9:30 a.m., the other at 11 a.m.
According to Connelly, there are not a lot of buildings for community use, so this church will provide Meridian with one. He hopes to break ground for the church by the end of this year.
“We’ve been a portable church, which means we set up and tear down every Sunday, so it’s a lot of work,” Connelly said. “We appreciate having Mountain View, but it’s made for a school, it’s not really made for church.”
The portable church takes about two hours to set up every Sunday, Gus Powell said.
He and his wife have been attending Stonehill Church since its founding seven years ago. Powell has been a part of nearly every aspect of setting up the portable church and still helps pull trailers for setup, usually arriving at Mountain View at 6:45 a.m., in preparation for the 9:30 service.
“It is tiring,” he said. “It’s an eye-opener for people who haven’t been in a portable church to see there’s people pulling trailers at 0-dark-thirty every Sunday, there’s people setting up classrooms to be ready…it just would really solidify Stonehill being here for the long term.”
Money for the church comes primarily from congregation members like Powell, as part of a “generosity initiative,” he said. But for now, the church will remain a portable one—with a built church on the horizon.
In the meantime, Powell says the portable church efforts remind him about why he goes to church. While he and other congregation members look forward to having a church building to meet in, it’s not something that gets in the way of their ministry and gathering every week.
“It’s more than just the building,” he said. “Our church wants to be for the valley.”
Stonehill is not intended to be a building; it’s meant to be a gathering of people who serve the community, Powell said.
“I’m grateful for Stonehill,” Powell said. “I’m grateful for what God’s doing through our church and the building is part of that for sure. We’re excited to put a stake in the ground.”