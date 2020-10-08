MERIDIAN — Four candidates for the Ada County Commission shared varying views on mask mandates and other topics at a candidate forum Thursday afternoon.
The Meridian Chamber of Commerce Forum, held in tandem with the Idaho Press and Meridian Press, brought District 1 incumbent Diana Lachiondo (D) and Republican challenger Ryan Davidson, as well as District 2 candidates Rod Beck (R) and Bill Rutherford (D) together via video call to discuss issues related to Meridian businesses and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The day's first question was one that Treasure Valley residents ponder frequently — what to do about traffic and transportation?
"We are a victim of our own popularity," Davidson said about the Valley's explosive growth and subsequent strain on transportation infrastructure. He said he would work with the Ada County Highway District and Ada County's mayors to come up with, "plans, ideas, innovations for our roads," noting that streets were not clean in residential areas.
ACHD is in charge of maintaining, expanding and planning for roads in the county. Rutherford took some issue with how ACHD has been responding to the county's rapid growth in the past.
"We need better highway designs instead of simply widening our roads and building those up for cars has not proven to be effective," Rutherford said.
Rutherford, a former bridge designer and civil engineer with 40 years of experience working on large projects, said he too was in support of working across governmental lines, but wanted to make sure Canyon County was involved in the discussions as well.
"I live in Meridian, close to Chinden Road, and from 7 to 9 in the morning it is just like a parking lot, and a lot of that traffic is coming from Canyon County," Rutherford said, adding that there should be more construction of housing units and other development alongside those main arteries, as well as better bus and rideshare systems.
Beck and Lachiondo both brought the issue back to growth.
"Demand is high, it's quite hot in every segment of the housing market, and that corresponds with prices and traffic," Beck said. "I think we can and should work with cities and the county highway district to work for a coordinated plan."
Lachiondo, the sole incumbent running, pointed to her recent work as commissioner to bring all Ada County cities together to discuss a coordinated growth plan.
"I'm really proud that for the first time in a very long time, we are running a fiscal impact analysis on all of our long-term plans," Lachiondo said, adding the county was taking a "hard look" at where new roads should go with input from other cities.
Moderator and Idaho Press Publisher Matt Davison asked candidates if they supported a mask mandate.
"No. I don't think it's necessary. We are doing everything for our safety," Beck answered. He said he had seen more and more people not wearing a mask, and if a business wanted people to wear masks inside, that would be fine.
Rutherford said he understood the pressures that business owners are feeling, and also pointed out Beck had ignored Central District Health COVID-19 restrictions on gathering size by attending an event in Eagle the prior week, something Beck shared in last week's League of Women Voters forum.
During that forum, Beck said he recently attended a 750-person event in Eagle, which included Eagle’s mayor. While Beck said the event was socially distanced, events of that size are not allowed under Central District Health’s gathering guidelines put in place to stem the spread of COVID-19.
"This is an example of irresponsible behavior of a candidate for office, it's the main reason why we have to put COVID-19 guidelines in place," Rutherford said. "I wear a mask, I wash my hands, I don't consider it a burden."
Davidson said he disagreed with mask mandates, and said the media was creating a "climate of fear."
"Common sense people are looking around and going, ‘OK this is a contagious virus, but 99% recover, most recover without going to hospital,’" Davidson said, but also stated he believed the community should "specifically take care and be cautious for senior citizens."
"It's something we can learn to live with," Davidson said, saying that the recent spike in positive cases did not necessarily mean people were dying. "We have to get back to some semblance of reality."
Lachiondo, who sits on the Central District Health board, said the point of restrictions and the mask mandate was to protect the vulnerable and not overwhelm the health care system.
"Why do we have a mask mandate? Because businesses asked for it, and the guidelines put them in an untenable position. We are not doing just fine, our cases are rising, and there is a time lag there — more cases eventually mean more hospitalizations and more deaths," she said, including an Ada County employee who recently passed away from COVID-19. "We need leaders to take this seriously."