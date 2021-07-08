MERIDIAN — The Meridian Chamber of Commerce and the Meridian Downtown Business Association have merged as of July 1, Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Sean Evans said.
Going forward, the Downtown Business Association will be a committee within the chamber of commerce, called the Meridian Downtown Committee.
“We’re large enough to have a staff of paid people that work here at the chamber. The downtown business association was really made up of volunteers from those downtown businesses,” Evans said. “Downtown Meridian is developing rather quickly and they knew they didn’t have the resources … in order to do what needs to be done.”
The chamber of commerce is a business association. The organization represents business members and offers programs like workshops, promotes businesses and advocates for members on governmental issues.
The downtown business association has a similar function for a limited geographical area. The Meridian Downtown Business Association was formed around seven years ago, Evans said.
Post-merger, the new committee will be pursuing a Main Street America designation. The Main Street America program is part of the National Main Street Center, according to its website, mainstreet.org. Main Street America’s goal is to revitalize “older and historic” commercial districts.
“It’s a process you’ve got to go through,” Evans said. “In many cases, it’s a multiyear process.”
Also, as part of the merger, the downtown group will always keep a position on the board for a downtown business member.Currently, the board member is Nick Grove, who joined the downtown business association a year or two after it started.”It’s a great feeling to have been a part of the downtown business association and watched as the downtown has taken steps to grow and become more of a cohesive group,” Grove said. “I’m excited to see where we’re headed.”There’s excitement about what the downtown will be, he added.Growth has exploded in the Treasure Valley.”Things are going up in downtown, “ Grove said.
The chamber is also looking ahead to October when it will launch what Evans called a “signature event in Downtown Meridian.” The chamber will hold the first ever Oktoberfest event Oct. 2.
For business members, there will not be separate dues for each group.The first committee meeting will be July 23.
“We’ve been working on (this merger) for quite some time,” Evans said.