Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


MERIDIAN — About a hundred veterans and their families huddled together by the Rock of Honor that stands in Kleiner Park in celebration of Veterans Day on Friday. 

"Today, we are here to honor those that have served our country and given their lives so that we may stand here and still live in freedom,” Dan Pruett, Chaplain AL Post 113, said during the event's opening prayer. “Those who have gone created a clear path for us to continue on. We must never waver from the path of freedom and democracy."

Meridian Veterans Day

Veterans look on during the Veterans Day ceremony Friday at the Rock of Honor memorial.
Meridian Veterans Day

Meridian Mayor Robert Simison speaks to those gathered for a Veterans Day ceremony in front of the Rock of Honor memorial at Kleiner Park on Friday.

Recommended for you

Load comments