The city of Meridian has budgeted $250,000 in fiscal year 2023 so entities like nonprofits can apply for funding to help with emergency housing assistance, whether that is rent or mortgage help, counseling to prevent foreclosure or other services.

A Meridian document labeled as “DRAFT” said the application period would begin on Thursday, Sept. 1. Meridian’s City Council heard a presentation about the program during a work session last week. Quasi-governmental entities can also apply, according to the document.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

