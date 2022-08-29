...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to midnight MDT Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat wave will bring record temperatures
through early September. Temperatures will be about 20 degrees
above the normal temperatures for this time of year.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The city of Meridian has budgeted $250,000 in fiscal year 2023 so entities like nonprofits can apply for funding to help with emergency housing assistance, whether that is rent or mortgage help, counseling to prevent foreclosure or other services.
A Meridian document labeled as “DRAFT” said the application period would begin on Thursday, Sept. 1. Meridian’s City Council heard a presentation about the program during a work session last week. Quasi-governmental entities can also apply, according to the document.
“(The goal is) to continue to provide available funding to deliver emergency housing assistance services,” said Dave Miles, mayor’s office chief of staff.
In theory, Miles said anywhere from one to all of the projects in the applications could be funded. He said the program is related to when Jesse Tree Executive Director Ali Rabe came to Meridian earlier this summer to ask for local money ahead of a federal grant running out.
Jesse Tree is an organization that provides eviction and rental assistance.
“The price of food has gone up. We don’t support the Meridian Food Bank with general fund dollars,” Simison said at the time. “I would argue food insecurity is as big if not bigger. How many days can you go without food and water compared to housing? I don’t want to get into that debate.”
(On a related note, the Public Works Department announced it would be donating $2,537 to the Meridian Food Bank, among other organizations, during the work session last week).
Simison, a homeowner, later said he would be more comfortable using American Rescue Plan Act funds, which this program is using.
The Building Contractors Association of Southwestern Idaho sent a letter to Meridian about concerns with housing, BoiseDev reported earlier this month. The group plans to contact other cities.
The lack of affordable housing has hurt the city’s ability to hire, the letter said.
The association said there were frequent project delays in Meridian, and that some projects get denied because of traffic concerns and other decisions get delayed with the hope the Legislature will help fund schools more, BoiseDev reported.
Councilmember Liz Strader told the Idaho Press in February there was no formal moratorium or pause on development, but the council had continued a few annexations while the city met with the West Ada School District to discuss dealing with growth.
This trend is contributing to the housing shortage, the letter said.
Rabe, Jesse Tree’s executive director, said affordable housing is a regional issue that also affects Meridian. The organization hears from about 50 Meridian renting families a month who need rental assistance.
Rabe said Jesse Tree has seen a trend of more expensive rent in Meridian.
“We are planning to apply,” she said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.