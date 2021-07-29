MERIDIAN — Ball Ventures Ahlquist broke ground Wednesday on a planned flex office space at its Victory Commons project in Meridian.
South Meridian is growing substantially, said Thomas Ahlquist, Ball Ventures Ahlquist’s director of marketing and community relations. Victory Commons is located at the intersection of South Meridian and Victory roads.
“We’ve seen tremendous growth in this area,” Ahlquist said. “I think it’s upwards of 11% growth … this new flex office space is kind of a new, fresh start for this site. It’s going to spark a lot more growth.”
Ball Ventures Ahlquist is a joint venture of Ahlquist Development and Ball Ventures. The leaders of each company had a shared vision of creating a “prominent medical and office development and investment company.”
Flex office space is a series of areas in one building that are “individually customized” to the tenant’s needs, Ahlquist said.
In a previous phase, a Saltzer Health urgent care and family medicine clinic opened at Victory Commons in 2020, the Idaho Press reported. Ball Ventures Ahlquist acquired Saltzer Health, previously called Saltzer Medical Group, in January 2019. A Sherman-Williams paint store also opened, he said.
The Victory Commons project is 17 acres. The new flex office space is a 30,000-square-foot building. More amenities will be available at the project over time, Ahlquist said, but he did not specify what they would be.
Ahlquist declined to give specifics about future phases, but said the company would be launching flex office buildings at other developments in the Treasure Valley.
“This is our first one, kicking it off of expanding this idea throughout the valley,” Ahlquist said. “Especially in a post-pandemic world we live in, it’s really important to offer flexibility.”
Meridian Mayor Robert Simison, who was not available for an interview, provided a statement to the Idaho Press.
“In Victory Commons, BVA Development is offering a unique flex space that is customizable to the needs of employers and employees in Meridian,” Simison said in the statement. “As the world market continues to evolve and businesses are adjusting to those circumstances, I look forward to seeing how this space can be used by Meridian’s thriving business community to meet both their operational needs and growth goals.”
The commons project is close to Interstate 84 and residential neighborhoods, Ahlquist said.
“We think it’s a great little connecting piece, connecting different parts of the valley together,” Ahlquist said. “The more foot traffic you get, the more people driving to work, coming home from work, putting your business next to where people are at is always a good idea.”