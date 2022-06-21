MERIDIAN — Meridian officials broke ground on the city's first police precinct and a co-located fire station Tuesday, in a fast-growing part of the city.
Officials spoke as sounds of home construction rang out from behind the assembled crowd. Though parts of the surrounding area are still fields, the West Ada School District just built a new high school last year, directly to the south of the new public safety campus.
“Where we are today is not what we’re going to be in 10 years out here,” Mayor Robert Simison said. “Where we stand right now, we’re going to see a city grow up in these hills around us.”
The area will transform “greatly,” in the next five to 15 years, he said. The facilities will help maintain services.
“We need to be making investments in areas where we’re approving growth to occur because those residents deserve it,” Simison said. “Doesn’t matter if they just come here tomorrow or came here six weeks or came here 20 years ago. People pay taxes for services.”
Meridian Chief of Police Tracy Basterrechea never imagined there would need to be a precinct when he started with the department around 25 years ago, the Idaho Press previously reported. At the time, the city had fewer than 22,000 residents.
Now, there are around 100,000 more residents. The population growth, as well as response times, were two big drivers of the need for a precinct.
“It’s really exciting to see the changes that have gone in Meridian and within the police department and within the fire department,” Basterrechea said.
Co-locating fire stations, police stations and other government buildings has become a trend in North America, according to Firehouse Magazine. Both the fire station and police precinct will be over 11,000 square feet, according to a news release.
“We’re super excited. This is really pretty historical for us and really, for the state of Idaho. It’s really going to be the only precinct of its kind in the state,” Basterrechea said. “You don’t have usually precincts really set up full-service.”
Last year, The city of Meridian declined to fund two police precincts during budget talks. Only one could be funded with impact fees and councilmembers said a $6.5 million price tag on a southeast Meridian police precinct was too large.
“We do have some plans for a precinct south as well, so we’ll be analyzing that and the feasibility of that as this precinct grows and matures,” Basterrechea said.
However, the precinct will be a few years out, he said, and will not be in the upcoming budget.
For this precinct, the department is still looking at what staffing will look like.
There's also a need for expanded city fire services, according to Fire Chief Kris Blume.
In the past two weeks, there have been seven house fires, Blume said. All are still under investigation.
“We’re the ultimate insurance policy. You never know when you’re going to need us, but when you need us, it’s nice to know that we’re there,” Blume said.
Blume said he was excited about the groundbreaking. The co-location is new for Meridian, he said.
“Locating this station in one of the high-growth areas is going to meet current and future demand,” Blume said. “There’s tremendous need for no less than two more fire stations in the city of Meridian in the near future.”