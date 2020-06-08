Both the Boise and Meridian police departments plan to increase patrols in the coming months, focusing on summer driving safety.
The increase is part of the departments’ annual responses to the 100 Deadly Days of Summer, the period of time in between Memorial Day and Labor Day when there are typically more fatal car crashes as people venture outside to enjoy the summer weather. Last year Boise saw two fatal car crashes and 30 crashes in which someone received an incapacitating injury, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.
BPD is partnering with the Office of Highway Safety to use grant money to allow for multiple, increased patrols. Officers will especially be on the lookout for aggressive driving, distracted driving and seat belt violations. The patrols will also focus on Boise’s downtown core.
Officers have recently noticed drivers traveling at excessive, dangerous speeds, according to the release — including as fast as 90 or 100 mph. Traffic plummeted in the Treasure Valley because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but even so there have been 24 traffic fatalities statewide since March 25, according to the release. One of those fatalities occurred during the last week in March, nine occurred in April and there had been 14 by May 22.
The Meridian Police Department is also increasing its patrols with the help of a grant from the Office of Highway Safety. Meridian police in the month of June will focus on aggressive and distracted driving, according to a news release from the department. In all of 2019, officers responded to 2,130 crashes in Meridian, and 1,266 of them had to do with aggressive and distracted driving, according to the release.
“Over the next two weeks, Meridian officers will be on the lookout for drivers who are speeding, tailgating, running red lights, and distracted driving,” Meridian Traffic Sgt. Brandon Frasier is quoted as saying in the release. “We encourage drivers to buckle up and focus on driving responsibly, so that everyone can make it to their destinations safely.”
Meridian traffic complaints can be made to the department at 208-846-7300.