...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 105 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and northeast and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Meridian Mayor Robert Simison delivers a message in council chambers at city hall on March 20, 2020.
Meridian’s City Council approved switching city council seat numbers 1 and 2 on Tuesday night.
Starting in 2023, Meridian City Council members will be elected by geographic district. The council recently approved new districts, one for each council seat. Previously, candidates ran for a specific seat, but that seat didn’t reflect a specific area of the city.
Currently, District 1 is in northwest Meridian, District 4 is in northeastern Meridian, both Districts 5 and 6 are predominantly south of Interstate 84, and Districts 2 and 3 are north of I-84.
“I just want to reiterate my appreciation for your consideration of this request that I made,” Mayor Robert Simison said. “I did feel like this was the best way for the city to align the last election as well as make it clear who will be elected in 2023.”
By CAROLYN KOMATSOULIS
ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com
Last year, Meridian voters chose candidates for seats 2, 4 and 6; Joe Borton, Treg Bernt and Luke Cavener, respectively. Cavener already lives in District 6 and Bernt already lives in District 4. However, Borton lives in District 1.
None of the men are up for reelection until 2025, which means without a seat change, District 2 would not have an in-district council member until then.
Brad Hoaglun and Liz Strader currently live in District 2. By switching seats 1 and 2, Borton would live in District 2 and serve in seat 2. Strader would live in District 1 and serve in seat 1.
“I think it’s a good thing to do,” Hoaglun said. “It creates certainty in the process.”
Strader previously said she would be abstaining from the vote, and did so on Tuesday.
“I do think it makes good sense, but I feel that it is a direct conflict of interest for me,” Strader said. “It is specific to my seat and it is specific to the district that I represent.”
Before, odd-numbered seats went up for election in the same year, alternating with the even-numbered seats. The ordinance will change that to 1, 4 and 6 at the same time and 2, 3 and 5 at the same time.
Councilmember Jessica Perreault said she had struggled with the decision and was initially not in favor.
“What it ultimately came down to for me was that it would leave a district unable to vote for an elected representative in 2023,” Perreault said. “That had me really concerned, that we would leave any of the districts unable to vote for their own representative.”
City Attorney Bill Nary said there had been misunderstanding among the public with the impact of the ordinance.
“Many of the comments online clearly don’t understand what’s being proposed here,” Nary said. “There’s no intent by this ordinance to change the districts … all that’s being proposed here is to change seat 2 to seat 1 and seat 2 to seat 1. That’s just the label of those seats.”
The change would allow every district in 2023 to elect someone within the boundaries of the district, Nary said.
“The intent from the Legislature … was to do this as soon as possible, recognizing with staggered election terms and the way elections function that it would be difficult if not impossible to do this in one election cycle,” Nary said. “This really accomplishes what was intended.”
In 2020, the Legislature passed HB 413, requiring cities with over 100,000 residents to elect council members by geographic district. Meridian held off in the 2021 election because its population count was unofficial until census data was released.
In 2021, the city of Boise elected a few council members to two-year terms instead of the usual four-year terms. This means that all six council seats will be up for election by district in Boise in 2023.
In a previous meeting, Hoaglun said the conservative Legislature passed the law to target Boise, which is more liberal.
“They had a number of council members from the same region of the city,” Hoaglun said. “You cannot single out communities by name, so they picked a number, 100,000. In that time, Nampa and Meridian have surpassed 100,000.”
“The Legislature didn’t do any favors in dropping this on cities,” Borton said at Tuesday’s meeting.
The seat numbers currently are arbitrary, Borton said. But in 2023, the numbers will matter, he said.
The city of Meridian heard public comment on the ordinance at three meetings.
Each time, most of the public comments at meetings and sent into the city were negative. The lone exception were people involved with the districting committee, which drew the districts, and Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, who spoke at the final meeting.
“I wanted representative government,” Palmer told the council Tuesday. “I think what you have done with what you’ve been given has done very well. I knew it was going to be hard.”
He praised Meridian for its creativity in handling the problem.
But the problems might not be done yet.
“I would surmise that in the future we will probably make changes to this,” Palmer said. “I think we have a good start.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.