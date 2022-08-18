Meridian Mayor Robert Simison speaks during a groundbreaking event for a new Meridian Police/Fire Department precinct, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Police and fire personnel will be co-located in the new precinct building that will serve a rapidly growing part of the city.
Meridian's City Council approved the proposed $219 million fiscal year 2023 budget on Tuesday, with money for six school resource officers.
“We are now towards the end of this process,” Budget Manager Brad Purser said at the meeting. “We are seeking to get the approval of this proposed budget so we can then begin to appropriate and then execute the budget.”
Almost a third of the budget is set to go toward personnel, but the largest section, 39%, is carryforward-capital, or items that are already approved from prior years.
Meridian also has $86 million in revenue for governmental funds, 52% of which is property taxes. Another 20% is intergovernmental revenue, which includes liquor and sales tax. Impact fees make up 8% of the revenues.
The total governmental funds operating cost is $118 million. Police and fire make up 56% of the budget and Parks and Recreation makes up another 26%.
The Capital Improvement Fund is $14 million, and is 100% carryforward-capital. Two-thirds of that is fire and the remainder is police.
Around $49 million in revenue goes to the enterprise fund, mostly in utility sales.
The total expense for the enterprise fund is $86 million, which the majority of again is carryforward-capital. Wastewater makes up 58% of the expenses.
In the next few weeks, the council will vote on an ordinance to make the budget official.
Councilmember Joe Borton said the budget included the city’s priorities, like public safety, beautiful parks and clean water and sewer.
“I think it’s culminated into a very sound and defendable and appropriate budget for the city,” Borton said. “We’re maintaining levels of service that our citizens deserve and expect.”
Councilmember Brad Hoaglun said part of the public safety budget included school resource officers, which Mayor Robert Simison called for in his state of the city speech earlier this year, right after the Uvalde school shooting.
The budget includes a $931,321 request for six school resource officers with two vehicles from the general fund.
“It’s unfortunate we have to do that but it's necessary in the world today and what we see happening around the country,” Hoaglun said. “It’s the right thing to do.”
Councilmember Luke Cavener voted no, as he did last year, because of property tax increases.
"I've struggled with supporting a budget that continues to take the 3% property tax increase," Cavener said. "We are likely headed into a recession, and to me I do not think that now is the right time for us to be increasing taxes."
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.