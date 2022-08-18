Merdian Police/Fire precinct groundbreak

Meridian Mayor Robert Simison speaks during a groundbreaking event for a new Meridian Police/Fire Department precinct, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Police and fire personnel will be co-located in the new precinct building that will serve a rapidly growing part of the city.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Meridian's City Council approved the proposed $219 million fiscal year 2023 budget on Tuesday, with money for six school resource officers.

“We are now towards the end of this process,” Budget Manager Brad Purser said at the meeting. “We are seeking to get the approval of this proposed budget so we can then begin to appropriate and then execute the budget.”

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments