The Meridian City Council on Tuesday approved two new housing developments.
The first, Ringneck Place Subdivision, is located along Ustick Road between Locust Grove and Eagle roads. The applicants asked for 1.73 acres of land to be annexed with R-8 zoning, a medium-density zoning. They also asked for a preliminary plat.
“When we started this, we went through several iterations on this plan,” said Kent Adamson, the applicant’s representative.
The plan is to build eight single-family attached homes and one single-family detached unit.
“It seems like a straightforward project, nicely done,” Councilmember Liz Strader said.
The council quickly and unanimously voted in favor.
Meridian’s city councilmembers also approved the Compass Pointe Subdivision. The applicant had asked for an annexation and zoning, preliminary plat, private streets and alternative compliance.
The development is planned near the corner of Locust Grove and Victory roads. The alternative compliance is to allow a private street to connect to Locust Grove Road.
Previously, the applicant had proposed 50 townhome lots but the city council sent the plans back to the Planning and Zoning Commission to modify the design.
In 2021, the commission approved 37 townhomes for the development, but the city council denied it. The new application contains all single-family homes and no townhomes. There will be 21 units.
“The council at the time didn’t feel that townhomes in that vicinity were appropriate,” Steve Arnold with A-Team Land Consultants said. “We’re basically dealing with a flat site now … we do have a bus pull-out, so that’s one of the different things along with just all the single-family.”
Councilmember Luke Cavener said in the past he was really critical of the project but he said the new application was improved. Strader said she was happy with some of the changes and she appreciated the reduction in density. It was unanimously approved.
“We are building out all the lots, so the plan is to build the units and then sell the homes,” Arnold said. “We’re an infill. We’re now surrounded by development.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.