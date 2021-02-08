As Meridian grows southward and Kuna stretches northward, there's less and less buffer between the two cities. Both communities are historically agricultural and are experiencing a housing boom, but they maintain their distinctive qualities.
We've talked to city officials and historians about the changes and growth in both place, but we want to hear from residents — whether you've lived there for a month or a decade or 50 years.
If you live in Kuna, Meridian, or somewhere in between, we want to hear about your experience.
Please email reporter Blake Jones at bjones@idahopress.com to contribute to this story. Some questions we’re interested in are:
- Do you live in Kuna or Meridian? How long have you lived there?
- What defines your sense of community, and how do you experience that where you live?
- Do you feel a sense of identity in connection with your city? How so?
- If you are from one city or the other, do you often travel from Meridian to Kuna, or vice versa. Why?
- What characteristics do you see as distinguishing Kuna from Meridian, and vice versa?
Please include your full name, city of residence and phone number in your email. Jones may reach out with further questions.