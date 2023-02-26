Eagle Road Traffic (copy)

A motorist turns east onto Fairview Avenue off northbound Eagle Road in Meridian in this file photo.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The city of Meridian, West Ada School District and the Ada County Highway District have all partnered together on a task force to look at increasing pedestrian safety, in the wake of several pedestrian deaths in the Treasure Valley this year.

“We’ve obviously had some unfortunate situations and accidents and deaths in our community over the last several years,” Meridian Mayor Robert Simison said in a joint Meridian and highway district meeting on Thursday. “I think this is important for us to take a look at.”

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County for the Idaho Press. She previously worked at a newspaper in rural Nebraska. She's from the D.C. area and went to school in Boston, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. In her free time, she loves watching football, spending time with Kyoko and Pickles, exploring and going on road trips with her best friends. She welcomes news tips in English or Spanish.

Recommended for you

Load comments