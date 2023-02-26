The city of Meridian, West Ada School District and the Ada County Highway District have all partnered together on a task force to look at increasing pedestrian safety, in the wake of several pedestrian deaths in the Treasure Valley this year.
“We’ve obviously had some unfortunate situations and accidents and deaths in our community over the last several years,” Meridian Mayor Robert Simison said in a joint Meridian and highway district meeting on Thursday. “I think this is important for us to take a look at.”
Simison has previously spoken out about road safety in Meridian. In his State of the City speech last year, he questioned the speed limit of Eagle Road.
The catalyst for the task force was tragic accidents in Meridian. A 10-year-old Meridian boy died in January after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his scooter. Last November, a student died after he was hit by a vehicle in front of Meridian High School before the start of school.
The goal is to look at major intersections and pedestrian crossings throughout Meridian and determine how to improve pedestrian safety in the areas. A specific focus will be around schools. The sites will be arterial intersections and collectors, signalized intersections and enhanced crosswalks.
“Our major goals for this are to improve the mobility network for all users,” Comprehensive Associate Coordination Planner Miranda Carson said. “We’re using both data that we currently have, (and) collecting data.
The task force wants to gather data on every intersection in the community.
The kickoff meeting began by reviewing past and current efforts. The timeline is six months for an initial evaluation.
After the first data gathering, the next step will be to identify both short- and long-term solutions. The next meeting will be in late March or early April.
By the end of the six months, the task force will bring recommendations to the Meridian City Council and the Ada County Highway District commission.
“We’re also hoping from that kickoff meeting, we heard a lot of feedback that the group was hoping this effort would…not just be this six month evaluation, but that from this, some kind of interagency group can evolve and be a continuing effort that goes on into the future,” Carson said.
Meridian City Councilmember John Overton said there are no existing unsafe intersections.
“They are safe,” Overton said. “What we’re trying to do is take them to the next level and see what we can do as a collaborative effort to take them beyond where they are now and make them even safer.”
ACHD Traffic Engineer Kelli Baker also presented to the group about the Let’s Get There Safely Signalization Project, which includes implementing Leading Pedestrian Intervals at signals in Ada County.
A Leading Pedestrian Interval is a signal adjustment that gives pedestrians a three- to seven-second head start before the cars get a green light.
“It helps establish their presence in the crosswalk,” Baker said. “It also increases drivers yielding due to the pedestrians visibility…as well as it establishes their right of way. They’re already in the crosswalk.”
These adjustments have been added to 21 signals in Ada County; however, there are 457 total signals in the county.
The highway district is prioritizing the implementation near schools, parks and pedestrian attractors like downtown.
“What a fantastic initiative,” Meridian City Councilmember Liz Strader said. “Thank you. I’m sure I speak for everybody that this is a great idea, and we really appreciate you guys doing this.”
ACHD Commissioner Kent Goldthorpe said the sooner it can be completed, the better he’ll feel about it.
{span style=”background-color: #deffde;”}”B{/span}y the end of this year, whatever we can implement, we will,” Baker said. “And then at that point we have to look at if there’s major improvements that have to be done to the signals, then at that point, we’ll plan from there.”
Linder Road Overpass
ACHD Deputy Director of Planning and Projects Justin Lucas gave an update on the Linder Road Overpass at Thursday’s meeting.
The project includes a lot of moving parts — the Idaho Transportation Department would build the overpass and the highway district would extend and widen Linder Road, as previously reported.
The highway district has much of the right-of-way on the south side of Interstate 84, but there’s no road. On the north side, there’s a two-lane road. On the north side, ACHD will have to build the road up to get it over the freeway, Lucas said.
“There’s going to be some substantial impacts to existing properties in that area. And there are several existing properties that will be, I would say, severely impacted by this project,” Lucas said.
ACHD did not make anyone available for an interview about those impacts before the Idaho Press deadline for this story.
“This is a pretty significant transportation project for the Treasure Valley,” Lucas said.
Design on the project has started with an estimated cost of $1.7 million, which is funded. Because of the impacts, Lucas estimated a cost of $5.5 million for right-of-way acquisition, which is partially funded.
Construction itself would be $17.5 million — $11 million for the road and $6.5 million for the bridge. The bridge would be the transportation department’s responsibility.
In a statement, the Idaho Transportation Department said it supported the project.
“Although the project is not currently scheduled or funded in our seven-year construction program, ITD is committed to adding the project and will seek to do so at the next annual update cycle in July,” the statement said. “ITD is currently programming projects for 2030, but available construction funding may be limited by increased materials costs in earlier years in the program.”
The next steps are public involvement and meeting with property owners that will be impacted.
Meridian has been hoping and working for the overpass for several years. In 2018, the project was its 20th transportation priority, but it rose all the way up to number five on the next list, as previously reported.
“I think this project, when you get design going, you get right of way going. I think it has good momentum,” Lucas said.