The city of Meridian adopted the plan for new city council districts on June 28, setting the stage for by-district elections in 2023.
In 2020, the Legislature passed HB 413, requiring cities with over 100,000 residents to elect its council members by geographic district. Meridian held off in the 2021 election because its population count was unofficial until census data was released.
The approval of the city council districts comes at least a year before the filing period for the election.
“I know the council and the mayor wanted to make sure that everybody knew the rules of the game, the lay of the land and so they can plan accordingly,” Deputy City Attorney Kurt Starman said.
The districts were decided on by the city of Meridian districting committee, which Starman said was not to take into consideration where current members or future candidates might live.
As established, current city councilmember Treg Bernt would be in District 4 and Joe Borton would be in District 1. Both Liz Strader and Brad Hoaglun would be in District 2 and both Luke Cavener and Jessica Perreault would be in District 6.
District 1 is in northwest Meridian, District 4 is in northeastern Meridian, both Districts 5 and 6 are predominantly south of Interstate 84 and Districts 2 and 3 are north of I-84.
However, Bernt won his primary election race in May for district 21 state senator, meaning he might not be in the running for city council next election. He will face Constitution party candidate Monica McKinley in the general election this November.
Equal population representation is also an important element for deciding the districts.
The committee had other legal criteria, including the U.S. Constitution. Much of the case law revolves around the equal protection clause in the 14th Amendment, Starman said. Essentially “one person, one vote” applies to the clause, he said.
In a numerical sense, if the population difference among the districts is less than 10%, there’s a presumption of “good faith,” Starman said. The Meridian map has a deviation of about 8.9%, officials said at the meeting.
Under state law, election precincts function as building blocks of the districts, Starman said. Each district has to contain approximately the same number of citizens, though it doesn't have to be exact.
Jo Greer, the chair of the districting committee, said the committee also tried to keep neighborhoods together and limit the amount of districts that crossed Interstate 84. She also said it was important to her to have two districts south of I-84, after she had heard for years that people in south Meridian feel underserved.
“As someone who lives in south Meridian, I appreciate you advocating that we have more than one district,” Cavener said during Tuesday's Meridian City Council meeting.
The council had two options — to determine if the map was legal and adopt it, or to find the map does not meet legal requirements and remand it.
“I do not have any legal concerns relative to the product,” Starman said. “I am not concerned with regard to the committee’s final outcome and I think the outcome is quite defensible from a legal perspective.”