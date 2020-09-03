MERIDIAN — While cause and manner of death are still pending, authorities released the name of a 9-year-old boy who died early Wednesday morning, and whose father and stepmother have been arrested.
The boy was Emrik Osuna of Meridian, according to a news release from the Ada County Coroner’s Office. He died just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center’s pediatric intensive care unit, according to the release.
The investigation into his death is still ongoing, but his father, Erik Osuna-Gutierez, 29, and his stepmother, Monique Osuna, 27, were booked into the Ada County Jail hours after his death. According to online court records, Monique Osuna is charged with first-degree murder, and Erik Osuna-Gutierez is charged with infliction of great bodily injury, and injury to a child; both of those charges are felonies. He also faces a charge of destruction or concealment of evidence, a misdemeanor. They will make their initial appearances in court later this afternoon.
Meridian police initially responded Tuesday night to the 1000 block of West Broadway Avenue to assist emergency medical services as they responded to a call about a 9-year-old boy, now identified as Emrik, who was not breathing. The boy showed signs of abuse, according to a news release from the Meridian Police Department.
Police developed enough probable cause to arrest his father and stepmother.
Three other children, ages 9, 4, and 4 months, were placed in protective custody with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
This is a developing story. It will be updated later.