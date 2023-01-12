Subscribe
A 10-year-old boy was fatally struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter in Meridian earlier this week.
According to the Ada County coroner’s office, Drayko Gaudlip was riding the scooter at the intersection of Locust Grove Road and East Chateau Drive on Monday.
He was struck by a red Chevrolet pickup truck, according to a news release from the city of Meridian.
The coroner’s report did not stipulate what time the incident took place. The boy died on Tuesday at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise at 6:53 p.m., according to the report.
The coroner said that the Meridian Police Department and Ada County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.