NEW PLYMOUTH — An 18-year-old was arrested on accusations he led law enforcement on a pursuit that reached speeds of 100 mph, according to the Payette County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, a Payette County deputy recognized a Meridian man, Michael Lowery, as having an active warrant out of Canyon County for a probation violation.
According to a press release from the office, the deputy attempted to stop Lowery near milepost 9 on eastbound Interstate 84, but Lowery fled in a silver 2002 Pontiac.
Deputies pursued Lowery and said Lowery’s vehicle speed reached 100 mph at one point on Old Highway 30 in Canyon County.
The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police took the pursuit over in Canyon County, where Lowery was apprehended, according to the press release.
Lowery was booked into the Canyon County jail on a charge of eluding a police officer and violating his juvenile probation, according to the Canyon County jail roster.