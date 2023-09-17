Support Local Journalism


In 1975, Gary Dahl’s quirky business venture earned him millions.

Dahl created the pet rock — a toy made from a pebble from a Mexican beach, complete with googly eyes and a cardboard pet carrier.

Dave Callon is one of around 30 mentors who advise business owners on a volunteer basis through the Treasure Valley SCORE chapter. In 2022, people who were mentored through the program started 176 businesses, creating 323 jobs. Though some business ideas can seem odd, Callon and other mentors aim to avoid dissuasion. “We never discourage anybody because, ‘never say never,’” Callon said.(tncms-asset)ebb6081a-5410-11ee-8d46-9f3afae5642c[0](/tncms-asset)
Paul Westhart, at right, talks with shop foreman Garrett Penix at Blue Wrench in Meridian on Friday. 
