In 1975, Gary Dahl’s quirky business venture earned him millions.
Dahl created the pet rock — a toy made from a pebble from a Mexican beach, complete with googly eyes and a cardboard pet carrier.
While the idea may seem silly, people ate it up. Dahl sold between 1.3 and 1.5 million of the rocks in about a year’s time, and netting 95 cents per sale, Dahl became a millionaire practically overnight, according to reporting from Mental Floss.
Dahl’s story is a good reminder for Dave Callon, a volunteer mentor with the Treasure Valley SCORE program. Mentors in the program meet with people considering starting a business or current business owners who want coaching and advice on their business decisions. Though some business ideas can seem odd, Callon and other mentors aim to avoid dissuasion.
“We never discourage anybody because, ‘never say never,’” Callon said.
SCORE is a nationwide nonprofit entity with local chapters that is affiliated with the Small Business Administration and provides resources and mentorship to prospective business owners and those who already own businesses. When the program began in 1964, the acronym stood for “Service Corps of Retired Executives,” but now, the program accepts volunteer mentors who are both actively working as well as those who are retired, said Peter Buzzard, a mentor in the program and co-chair of the Treasure Valley SCORE chapter.
The Treasure Valley chapter is comprised of about 30 mentors who mentor anywhere from one to five people at a time, Callon said. Typically, each person receives mentorship benefits from the expertise of two mentors, Buzzard said. SCORE also offers free online resources for businesses, as well as some paid educational workshops, he said.
Last year alone, people who received mentorship from the chapter started 176 businesses, creating 323 jobs, Buzzard said.
“At the end of the day, that’s what we’re all about,” Buzzard said.
MENTORS OFFER EXPERTISE, FOSTER ACCOUNTABILITY
People who seek SCORE mentorship have a range of needs. Some only want counsel on a small business matter, and complete a single mentorship session. But sometimes the first meeting is the beginning of a longer-term relationship where the business owner gets regular, ongoing mentorship.
Such is the case for one of Callon’s mentees, Paul Westhart. Westhart owns Blue Wrench, an auto repair business. When Westhart first met Callon in the spring of 2022, he was considering procuring government contracts. But the process was proving bureaucratic, and upon discussion with his mentors, Westhart opted to go a different direction.
“We have been working together now for a good amount of time, and it has provided me the mentorship and the direction that I really look for,” Westhart said.
Westhart said he has also benefited from having the expertise of mentors with different specialties. Callon’s background in small business ownership lent itself to advising on certain challenges unique to smaller businesses, whereas his other mentor’s background in the corporate world provided insight into human resources considerations, Westhart said.
For Callon, sharing the mentoring responsibility allows both mentors to draw on their strengths when approaching a situation.
“It’s kind of nice to have two mentors, and you get two different points of view,” Callon said. “Not all mentors agree on everything. Sometimes it’s, ‘well, I disagree on that. I think this is a better direction.’”
Having regular mentorship is a boon to fostering accountability, Westhart says. When he meets with his mentors on a monthly basis, he shares some of the day-to-day challenges he is experiencing, and with his mentors’ guidance, develops a 30-day plan for implementing some changes.
During these sessions, he knows Callon is taking detailed notes and will check in to see how successful he was the following month.
“I found that my hit rate on actually coming in and fulfilling the tasks has been significantly higher than when I pushed myself to do something similar,” Westhart said.
MENTORS NEEDED
Buzzard said that the Treasure Valley SCORE chapter is always looking for new mentors. They are especially interested in recruiting women and Spanish-speaking mentors, he said.
Callon said watching the business owner achieve their goals and dreams is rewarding unto itself.
“It’s exciting to see someone succeed; that’s our payment — seeing somebody become successful,” Callon said.
People can apply to be mentors or explore the program’s resources by visiting the chapter’s website at treasurevalley.score.org.