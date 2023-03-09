...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected. Locally higher gusts in the mountains.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
1 of 14
Members of the Idaho National Guard and the Idaho State Police carry the flag-draped coffin of former Gov. Phil Batt from the front of the Capitol to the inside rotunda during a memorial service, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Members of the Idaho National Guard and the Idaho State Police move the flag-draped coffin of former Gov. Phil Batt from the front of the Capitol to the inside rotunda during a memorial service Thursday.
Members of the Idaho National Guard and the Idaho State Police carry the flag-draped coffin of former Gov. Phil Batt from the front of the Capitol to the inside rotunda during a memorial service, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Mourners gather in front of the Capitol during a memorial service honoring former Gov. Phil Batt on Thursday.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
A formation of A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft, operated by the Idaho Air National Guard, fly over the Capitol Thursday during a memorial service honoring former Gov. Phil Batt.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Mourners gather around the flag-draped coffin of former Gov. Phil Batt during a memorial service the Capitol rotunda, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
The coffin of former Gov. Phil Batt rests in front of the Capitol as a bell is rung 19 times in his honor during a memorial service Thursday.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Mourners gather in front of the Capitol during a memorial service honoring former Gov. Phil Batt on Thursday.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Members of the Idaho National Guard and the Idaho State Police move the flag-draped coffin of former Gov. Phil Batt from the front of the Capitol to the inside rotunda during a memorial service Thursday.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Mourners gather on multiple levels of the Captol building to observe a memorial service honoring former Gov. Phil Batt in the rotunda, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Mourners gather around the flag-drapped coffin of former Gov. Phil Batt during a memorial service in the Capitol rotunda, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Mourners gather around the flag-drapped coffin of former Gov. Phil Batt during a memorial service in the Capitol rotunda, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Mourners gather around the flag-drapped coffin of former Gov. Phil Batt during a memorial service in the Capitol rotunda, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Members of the Idaho State Police and National Guard stand vigil over the flag-draped coffin of former Gov. Phil Batt in the Capitol rotunda, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
BOISE — Idahoans gathered Thursday morning at the Capitol to observe the ceremony for the late former Gov. Phil Batt, who is lying in state there until Friday at 10 a.m.
“We are grateful for his unwavering determination to work on behalf of the people of Idaho,” former Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb said in an opening invocation inside the Capitol. “We thank him for his vision, his tenacity, his generosity of spirit, his commitment to endow the future for all Idahoans.”
Batt, who served as Idaho’s governor from 1995-1999, died March 4, on his 96th birthday. Prior to the governorship, Batt served in the Idaho House of Representatives before being elected to the Idaho State Senate, and later, as the state’s lieutenant governor.
Thursday’s ceremony began outside the Capitol, with members of the Idaho National Guard and the Idaho State Police placing Batt’s flag-wrapped casket in front of the Capitol bell. A member of the Guard struck the bell 19 times, symbolic of a gun salute, ahead of a flyover by four jets. The guardsmen then brought the casket into the Capitol basement, where speakers made their remarks.
Gov. Brad Little and three former Idaho governors expressed their deep-felt appreciation for Batt’s leadership, mentorship, humor and dedication to the state.
Little, holding back tears at the beginning of his remarks, described Batt as “principled and compassionate” and his ability to take on “often boring, but important” endeavors, such as revamping the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s computer system, and “ensuring the long-term solvency of our state retirement plan.”
Little said that when he became governor four years ago, and Batt was prompted to give him advice, Batt said, “‘Listen to the women — hasn’t that always been the key to success in life?’”
“Over the years, I witnessed a man who struck that hard-to-achieve balance between compromise and party-line principles, always with the goal of improving the state,” Little said.
Former Gov. Butch Otter said it was hard for him to remember a time when he did not know Batt. He said Batt embodied an important characteristic of a true leader: “I don’t ever remember Phil chewing somebody out in front of anybody else.”
Otter looked to Batt for mentorship during his 25 political campaigns against 49 opponents, he said.
He read a Jack London quote that he felt epitomized Batt’s life and character, a portion of which read, “I would rather that my spark should burn out in a brilliant blaze than it should be stifled in dry rot. I would rather be a superb meteor, every atom of me in perfect and magnificent glow, than a sleepy and permanent planet.”
Batt’s governance continues to impact the state today, said U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, who served as Idaho’s 31st governor. In particular, Batt’s prioritization of fiscal responsibility put the state in a healthy position, he said.
“That was all done by the architect of the current government in Idaho, Phil Batt,” Risch said. “All four (governors) who followed him owe (him) deeply. Every Idahoan owes Phil Batt for what we have today.”
Former Gov. Dirk Kempthorne remembered Batt as a champion of all people.
“He loved people, whether it was the farmworkers, the migrant workers,” Kempthorne said. Batt loved people regardless of “color, ethnicity, preference,” he said.
“It is a lesson for all of us (on) how to treat one another,” Kempthorne said. “He personified the Golden Rule.”
Kempthorne also credited Batt with revitalizing the state’s Republican party.
“(He) brought us those traits that we respect, and talked about human rights, and taught us about fiscal conservatism, and taught us about listening to those who have elected us and fulfilling their greatest hopes and desires,” Kempthorne said.
Batt will lie in state in the Capitol until 10 a.m. Friday, when he will be transferred to Cathedral of the Rockies (717 N. 11th St., Boise) for a public funeral at 11 a.m. After a reception, family and invited friends will follow the processional to Wilder for a private burial.