BOISE — Idahoans gathered Thursday morning at the Capitol to observe the ceremony for the late former Gov. Phil Batt, who is lying in state there until Friday at 10 a.m.

“We are grateful for his unwavering determination to work on behalf of the people of Idaho,” former Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb said in an opening invocation inside the Capitol. “We thank him for his vision, his tenacity, his generosity of spirit, his commitment to endow the future for all Idahoans.”

Gov. Brad Little and first lady Teresa Little offer their respects to Francee Batt, at left, at the close of a memorial service honoring former Gov. Phil Batt at the Capitol, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Mourners bow in prayer during a memorial service honoring former Gov. Phil Batt in the Capitol rotunda, Thursday, March 9, 2023.

