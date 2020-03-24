BOISE — Many Idahoans are avoiding leaving their homes to slow the spread of COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean they have to stop receiving mental health care.
Over the past week, mental health counselors of all types and specialties have started moving their appointments with clients online to video chat systems or to the phone in order to continue providing services during a time when in-person contact is limited. Although some questions around insurance coverage remain, several Idaho mental health counselors said they haven’t skipped a beat treating their clients.
Nicole Berenger, a Boise-based licensed professional counselor, said she is seeing all of her clients online using a special video chat program approved for medical use in order to protect client’s privacy. She said being able to provide this service without personal contact is part of her mission to protect the people she services from any harm, including sickness.
“Part of the ethical code for counselors is non-malfeasance, which means we are ethically bound to not put our clients not in any danger at all or do anything that would cause any kind of pain or suffering," she said. "So I think it is important to have that in mind so when you're with them you’re not accidentally spreading anything that could hurt them or anything they could take home to their families."
Due to COVID-19, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has slackened regulations for both physicians and mental health professionals to treat patients using telehealth using a wider variety of video chatting platforms so they’re not violating the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA). Newly allowed platforms for telehealth include Apple FaceTime, Facebook Messenger video chat, Google Hangouts video, WhatsApp video chat, or Skype, but programs where the communication is publicly available like Facebook Live, TikTok, Twitch or Slack are not appropriate for telehealth.
Shannon Kerrick, a licensed clinical social worker in Twin Falls, said she has continued to meet with clients using the same program as Berenger, but she has had questions about billing with insurance companies. It wasn’t until Monday, when she had been using telehealth for several days, that she received guidance from Blue Cross saying telehealth is approved. However, she had not heard anything from her other major insurer, SelectHealth, as of Monday.
“I’m just doing it and praying I get reimbursed (from insurers), because now I have no child care because my kids are out of school,” she said. “I’m just basically going to provide them the service and hope for the best, because I want to do what’s best for my client so that they get continuity of care. And I guess we’ll see what happens.”
Boise-based pyschotherapist Stan Zuckerman said different companies have been quicker to adapt to the changes than others, leaving patients and providers alike confused and potentially unable to meet patient needs at a time when “no matter the diagnosis, everybody is freaking out.”
“It seems that some companies are doing it, some aren’t yet,” Zuckerman said. “It’s really hard for a lot of patients because in the past few days I have had five patients cancel for fear of going out that really need my services, so it’s a problem for them.”
Mental health clients, such as Melissa Whittaker in Boise, are benefiting from these services during the economic and public health uncertainty from the disease. Whittaker said her therapist switched to telehealth in order to keep people safe, which was helpful for her during the ongoing crisis and for everyday problems.
“I’m always an advocate for therapy even if you have a normal life,” she said. “It’s always nice to have someone that’s unbiased that can listen to your problems. It was weird. I wasn't sitting in front of my actual therapist, but having her on screen will get easier as it goes on.”