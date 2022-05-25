Tens of thousands of people will travel within, into and out of Idaho this Memorial Day weekend, even as gas prices continue to soar.
AAA predicts that 224,000 Idahoans will take a trip during the holiday weekend, an 8% increase from last year. The uptick coincides with record-high average gas prices in the Gem State and U.S. — a gallon of gas cost $4.62 on average in Idaho and $4.60 nationally as of May 24, according to AAA.
The average gallon of gas in Idaho went for $3.24 last year and $2.14 in 2020.
"In our research, we learned that, of the people who had already booked a vacation this summer, 50% will not cancel those plans. It doesn't matter what gas is doing price-wise," AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde told the Idaho Press. "So it just tells you that there's a certain amount of stickiness, there's some stubbornness that, even though prices are high, people are thinking that they're going to make some other change, maybe drive less in their everyday life, to still make that vacation possible."
And even though the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic seem to be well in the rearview, Conde said, many travelers are still trying to make up for lost time.
"Revenge travel is the phrase that we've used to sort of describe this, where people are trying to get even with the pandemic for holding them back," Conde said.
Although there's plenty to explore in every corner of Idaho, many travelers will leave the state to visit the region's national parks and amusement parks, Conde said.
AAA defines an Idahoan who travels during Memorial Day weekend as anyone who goes 50 miles or more away from home.
ITD URGES SAFETY, ATTENTIVENESS ON THE ROADS
Memorial Day weekend begins the period known as "100 deadliest days" — when a majority of fatal traffic crashes occur.
There were 85 fatalities between Memorial Day and Labor Day in Idaho last year and 88 in 2020, according to the Idaho Transportation Department's online crash summary dashboard.
To combat the trend, ITD provided grants to more than 60 law enforcement agencies throughout the state so they can keep extra officers on patrol this weekend, looking specifically for travelers who are not wearing seat belts, said Bill Kotowski, grants and contracts officer in ITD's office of highway safety.
Wearing a seat belt increases the chance of surviving a crash by about 50%, Kotowski said.
Officers may issue citations to passengers who aren't wearing seat belts, but the initiative also encourages officers to educate travelers they pull over about the importance of buckling up.
"It takes 2 or 3 seconds," Kotowski said.
Planning ahead, exercising patience and being attentive are other important measures travelers can take to avoid being pulled over — or causing a crash — over the weekend. Thursday and Monday will be the busiest travel days, according to AAA.
ITD's 511.idaho.gov and 511 app alerts travelers to accidents, closures and other delays.
"Summertime is a great time to get out and enjoy everything Idaho has to offer, but as you're traveling, we just ask people to remember to buckle up and really just focus on the drive," Kotowski said. "You can enjoy the place once you get there, but when you're driving, it's a very serious thing that requires your full attention.
"We just ask people to be cautious and make smart decisions on the road."
The Canyon County Sheriff's Office doubled down on Kotowski's sentiments, adding that people who have been drinking alcohol should use a designated driver or a rideshare option, such as Uber or Lyft.
"The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office encourages all drivers to be safe and obey all traffic laws while on the roadways this Memorial Day weekend," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "That means putting your cell phones away, being an attentive driver, and following the speed limit."