Boise
Boise area residents are invited to two Civil War reenactments. One will begin 11:45 a.m. at Morris Hill Cemetery, 317 N. Latah St., and the second at 12:45 p.m. at Fort Boise Military Cemetery, 1101 N. Mountain Cove Road. Both are organized by the Idaho Civil War Volunteers.
Staff will be on site in a limited capacity Memorial Day 10 a.m. 4 p.m. at Morris Hill Cemetery to assist the public in identifying grave locations.
The two other cemeteries maintained by Boise Parks and Recreation, Pioneer Cemetery (460 E. Warm Springs Ave.) and Fort Boise Military Reserve Cemetery will be open to the public Memorial Day weekend but as is the case each year, those locations will not be staffed. More information: cityofboise.org/departments/parks-and-recreation/memorial-day/.
Eagle
The Field of Honor returns for its 15th year in Eagle’s Reid Merrill Park, hosted by Military Order Purple Heart Organization. “The panorama of red, white and blue is hard to adequately describe, but once experienced it is not to be forgotten,” event organizers describe. It is free to visit the Field of Honor display, and flags can be sponsored for $30. More information: eaglefieldofhonor.org.
Nampa
The City of Nampa will hold a Memorial Day ceremony 10 a.m. at Veteran’s Loop in Kohlerlawn Cemetery, 76 Sixth St. N. The keynote speaker will be Reverend Bill Roscoe, president of the Boise Rescue Mission Ministries. Parking will be available in designated areas. For more information: 208-468-5797 and cityofnampa.us.
Warhawk Air Museum Memorial Day Flyover is 10:59 – 11:17 a.m. The flight path is available at warhawkairmuseum.org/event/memorial-day/.