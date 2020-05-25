The Warhawk Air Museum conducted its annual Memorial Day Flyover Monday morning to salute the service of veterans and also to thank frontline health care workers.
The flyover started at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise and ended at West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell, passing Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke’s hospitals and local cemeteries along the way.
“It is our privilege to fly for everyone on this Memorial Day and fulfill our mission to educate the world about the cost of freedom and honor those who paid its price,” the museum posted to its Facebook account Monday morning.
Though many traditional Memorial Day ceremonies were canceled due to COVID-19, cemeteries were still open for gravesite visits. At the Veterans Cemetery, a U.S. flag was placed on every grave.
“Today marks a very unique Memorial Day,” Gov. Brad Little shared in a video message posted to the Idaho Division of Veterans Services website Monday. “We’ve all been asked to observe a day that is meant to bring us all together for reflection and reverence, apart. Though right now you may be social distancing from your family and friends, abstaining from the usual events that we all cherish, please know that together we are reflecting on the incredible Americans that have fallen in service to this nation.”