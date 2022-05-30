When Gov. Brad Little spoke on a windy and rainy Monday morning at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, he noted that the inclement weather was actually fitting for a Memorial Day celebration.
“Contrary to previous events that many of us have been at where it was a beautiful day, it is very proper that today, when we are trying to honor those fallen, we remember that most of the days that they fell have been like this,” Little said.
Yes, not even the poor weather conditions could put a halt to the 19th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony held at the veterans cemetery in Boise. The event was held to remember and honor fallen service people of the United States Armed Forces in conjunction with the Memorial Day holiday.
In addition to representatives from Little's office there were also participants from the U.S. Navy, Air Force, Army and Marines. A sizable crowd was also in attendance.
The ceremony saw over a dozen groups participating in the wreath-laying, escorted by members of the military to display red, white and blue wreaths.
The event took off with blustery winds waving flags flown over the cemetery. An expected fly-over tribute by the 124th Fighter Wing was canceled due to the condition.
Little found solace in the lives lost and sacrifices made, pointing out that because of those who have fallen in the line of duty that Idahoans and Americans hold many of the freedoms they currently enjoy.
“Without the brave heroes, we would not have the freedoms granted by our Constitution,” Little said. “We would not have the freedom to choose our religion, education, jobs or way to live.”
Keynote speaker Dan Nelson is a retired Special Forces officer. He has received the Purple Heart, the Silver Star and two Bronze Stars for his service. Nelson described the experience of witnessing the loss of his fellow service people firsthand.
“Most people don't hear the last words of their dying friends who met a violent end,” Nelson said. “Most don't have blood-stained uniforms and boots in their closet, often wondering why they keep them but never quite being able to get rid of them.”
Nelson shared his respects for the Gold Star families in attendance, those who had an immediate family member pass while serving in a conflict. He reflected that, in many years of war, few carry the burden of remembering those lost.
“I hope my children don't see war. I selfishly pray that war doesn't become our family business,” Nelson said. “Because I've seen great parents endure the loss of a child before, and simply, I don't know how they've done it.”
To best respect the fallen, Nelson urged attendees to carry on their memories while living lives worthy of the sacrifices made.
“It is incumbent upon us as Idahoans and as Americans to honor the sacrifices of the fallen by living a life worth fighting and dying for,” Nelson said.
Rep. Russ Fulcher spoke at the ceremony, emphasizing the risk military members take while defending the country.
“Why were they willing to make this sacrifice? I believe the answer all the way lies in one word, faith,” Fulcher said. “Faith in family, country, power and for freedom, and faith in our creator.”
Reflecting on his time in Congress, Fulcher has changed his belief of the nation’s largest fight being an external one. Instead, he finds it in the burden Gold Star families carry.
“You all play a role in the ongoing struggle for the soul of America… we're the frontline of families today,” Fulcher said. “I used to think of externals outside of our borders. But after being directly engaged with government at the state and federal level, I'm now convinced that our primary enemy is within.”